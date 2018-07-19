Heat Will Be Stifling The Next Few Days With Near Record Highs

The extreme heat is here with heat advisories expected into the weekend.

The heat dome shifts back west next week.

The hottest temps of the last 5 years are expected Thursday and Friday. Highs could exceed 105 for some. The heat will continue through the weekend before coming down some next week.

The heat dome that will crank up the heat will slide back over the Rockies next week bringing more seasonable 90s to much of the state. Rain chances remain slim to none through the weekend with the best chances near the Kansas border.

Another storm chance later next week.