Heat Will Be Stifling The Next Few Days With Near Record Highs - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Heat Will Be Stifling The Next Few Days With Near Record Highs

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The extreme heat is here with heat advisories expected into the weekend.

The heat dome shifts back west next week.

The hottest temps of the last 5 years are expected Thursday and Friday. Highs could exceed 105 for some. The heat will continue through the weekend before coming down some next week.

The heat dome that will crank up the heat will slide back over the Rockies next week bringing more seasonable 90s to much of the state. Rain chances remain slim to none through the weekend with the best chances near the Kansas border.

Another storm chance later next week.

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Jed!

Knowledge Center

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

SKYNEWS 9 HD

When there is breaking news across the state SkyNEWS 9 HD can be first on the scene.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Oklahoma roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD

    When there is breaking news across the state SkyNEWS 9 HD can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.