Helicopter mishap turns Army medical drill into real deal

President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

Lights go out during Trump statement at the White House

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

Trump talks tougher, now says he warned Putin on meddling

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

American farmers have put the brakes on unnecessary spending as the U.S.-China trade war escalates.

(AP Photo/Jim Mone). In this July 18, 2018 photo, soybean farmer Michael Petefish poses in his soybean field at his farm near Claremont in southern Minnesota. American farmers have put the brakes on unnecessary spending as the U.S.-China trade war esca...

Authorities say as 22 people have been injured in a tent collapse at a Central California military base.

The Fire Department of New York says a high-pressure steam leak has caused street closings in Manhattan's Flatiron District; there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Trump administration wants to change how endangered species are protected by the U.S. government.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

The Sesame Street company is taking its beloved, critically acclaimed brand of educational television into the highly profitable world of classroom curriculum.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2010, file photo, characters from Sesame Street Live appear on the street by Madison Square Garden to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the live touring stage shows based on the PBS television ser...

A 22-year-old Boy Scout leader drowned after saving a boy who was struggling as he practiced swimming in a Utah pond to advance in the scouting program.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Salem Pond is shown Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Salem, Utah. A Boy Scout leader has drowned on Wednesday, after saving a boy struggling in the Utah pond. Authorities say Wesley Robert Kratzer was watching over a group of 10-and-...

The Trump administration says it has reunified 364 children ages 5 and older with the parents after they were separated at the border, still leaving hundreds before a court-imposed deadline of next Thursday.

More than 300 older children split at border are reunited

Authorities in Hawaii want to set up a site where the public can view lava erupting from Kilauea volcano.

(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - This Sept. 8, 2014 file photo shows downtown Pahoa, Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring rivers of lava out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. Historic wooden buildings lining it...

Courts twice have blocked Nevada from carrying out its first execution in 12 years using a never-tried combination of drugs that it created after struggling to get lethal injection supplies.

(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A medical evacuation drill at a California military base turned into a real emergency when two U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopters participating in the exercise blew down four large tents and injured 22 Army Reserve soldiers, officials said Thursday.

No one was seriously injured in the mishap Wednesday night at Fort Hunter Liggett, though two soldiers had to be airlifted to a hospital for treatment as others troops provided medical care.

"They were equipped and trained to immediately jump in, and they were quickly able to respond to the situation," said Master Sgt. Valerie Resciniti, an Army spokeswoman.

Injuries included cuts and bruises, sore shoulders, injured limbs and non-serious head trauma, Col. David Heflin said.

That wasn't what was supposed to happen as the 228th Combat Support Hospital out of San Antonio, Texas, participated in the medical evacuation training exercises happening throughout the service this month.

The military was investigating why the choppers were so close to the nylon tents that collapsed from the wash of the rotors.

Photos of the scene showed the green tents, which can sleep up to 40 people, partially crumpled and tent stakes ripped from the ground.

The tents were not fully occupied when they came down, Resciniti said.

Twenty soldiers were evacuated to the Fort Hunter Liggett Troop Medical Center and neighboring hospitals, Heflin said. All were released from the hospital by Thursday.

The accident occurred during annual training exercises for about 8,000 Army Reserve soldiers and military troops from Canada, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and Colombia.

The 20-day combat support training exercise ends July 27.

Fort Hunter Liggett is about 170 miles (270 kilometers) south of San Francisco. The sprawling base is the largest U.S. Army Reserve Command post.

