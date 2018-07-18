Crews Battle House Fire In SW OKC

Oklahoma City firefighters battled a house fire in southwest Oklahoma City Wednesday night.

Crews responded just before 8:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of Pettee Ave near Southwest 15th Street and South Pennslyvania Avenue.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

