The Latest: Oregon wildfire grows to 70 square miles

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Wave of condemnation hits Trump after summit with Putin

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

Former President Barack Obama has given President Donald Trump's policies a veiled rebuke in a speech honoring the late South African leader Nelson Mandela

Trump's embrace of Putin, questioning of US intelligence agencies' findings of Russian election meddling cap a European tour marked by criticism

Trump corrects his quote, says misspoke on Russian meddling

A new documentary on Robin Williams tells the late comedian's story using primarily his own voice

Robin Williams speaks for himself in new film on late comic

President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

Lights go out during Trump statement at the White House

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

Trump backs down under fire, 'clarifies' on Russia meddling

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

Authorities didn't search for a Texas man who violated parole terms by cutting off his ankle monitor until a week later.

(Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston shows Jose Gilberto Rodriguez. Rodriguez, a suspect wanted in connection with three killings since Friday, was arrested Tuesday, July ...

Ohio is set to execute a condemned killer for a three-decades-old fatal stabbing.

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of fatally strangling and stabbing David ...

Ohio executes killer who stabbed man he met in bar in 1985

A Florida mayor has apologized to a couple fined thousands of dollars for painting the exterior of their home with murals emulating a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece.

(AP Photo/John Raoux). This Wednesday, July 18, 2018 photo shows the painted exterior of the home of Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Memhauseer in Mount Dora, Fla. The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, July ...

One person has been found dead near a tractor in a field that was consumed by a wildfire in Oregon.

(Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP). A firefighting aircraft makes a water drop on a wildfire approaching a house, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Spokane, Wash. Fire crews from Spokane, Spokane Valley and Fire District 9 are fighting a fast-moving w...

A police officer on Hawaii's Big Island died after a shooting during a traffic stop Tuesday night and a manhunt is underway for the suspect.

(Hawaii Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Hawaii Police Department shows Justin Waiki. A police officer on Hawaii's Big Island died after a shooting during a traffic stop Tuesday, July 17, 2018, and a manhunt is underway for...

Police return from days off, vacation to hunt for cop killer

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone.

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Keith Reynolds, who is on the Tesla waiting list for a Model 3, is photographed by his 9-year-old Audi A3 compact car Monday, July 16, 2018, in Laguna Hills, Calif. For many on the list to buy Tesla's mass-market electric car...

Ridesharing company Lyft says it is beefing up its background checks after a driver arrested for rape was found to be an undocumented worker.

Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. "I thought that press conference yesterday wi...

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers say Ashley Judd's allegations that he tried to hurt her career after she rejected him sexually are baseless, and they have asked a judge to dismiss her lawsuit against him.

The California Supreme Court has blocked a measure that would divide the state in three from appearing on the November ballot.

Voters won't decide in November whether to split California

(Jamie Lusch/The Medford Mail Tribune via AP). In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018 photo, the Central Point fire burns along Biddle Road in Central Point, Ore. The Emergency Conflagration Act announced early Wednesday allows the Oregon fire marshal to mobil...

(Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP). Trees burn near a home Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Spokane, Wash. Fire crews from Spokane, Spokane Valley and Fire District 9 are fighting a fast-moving wildfire just north of Upriver Drive that has engulfed s...

(Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP). A firefighting aircraft makes a water drop on a wildfire approaching a house, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Spokane, Wash. Fire crews from Spokane, Spokane Valley and Fire District 9 are fighting a fast-moving w...

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Latest on fires in the Pacific Northwest (all times local):

7:25 p.m.

A wind-whipped wildfire that started Tuesday in a rural farming area east of Portland, Oregon, has now burned 70 square miles (181 kilometers) and prompted additional evacuations.

Substation fire spokesman Stefan Myers said Wednesday evening that strong winds were continuing to push the blaze, prompting evacuations farther east.

The blaze is burning along the Columbia River Gorge about 85 miles (137 kilometers) east of Portland.

Myers says firefighters were focused on protecting homes and lives and that additional fire crews were headed to the area.

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed Highway 97 late Wednesday afternoon from the Biggs Junction to the interchange with Highway 197 because of the fire.

___

4:45 p.m.

One person has been found dead near a tractor in a field that was consumed by a wildfire in Oregon.

The Wasco County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday the body was found a short distance from the burned tractor.

The person's identity has not been released.

It's believed the person was trying to use the tractor to create a fire line to stop the blaze.

The fire has burned 56 square miles (145 square kilometers) in a rural area along the Columbia River Gorge about 85 miles (137 kilometers) east of Portland.

The blaze in the rural farming area has forced dozens of households to evacuate and destroyed one home.

The Pacific Northwest fire season is expected to be worse than normal, with drought conditions in many areas.

___

3:20 p.m.

A rapidly spreading fire in Oregon has knocked out power to some people because of a burned transmission line.

The grass fire east of Portland took out a 115-kilovolt power line southeast of the city of The Dalles that's owned by the Bonneville Power Administration.

BPA spokesman Kevin Wingert says crews have mostly restored service Wednesday.

The power transmitted through the line is sold by BPA to several different utilities in the immediate area and it wasn't immediately clear how many customers were affected.

The blaze in the rural farming area has forced dozens of households to evacuate and destroyed one home.

It doesn't bode well for a Pacific Northwest fire season that's expected to be worse than normal, with drought conditions in many areas.

___

2:15 p.m.

Two homes near Ruch, Oregon, are being evacuated as a wildfire started by lightning spreads.

Thirty-three more homeowners were told to be ready to go Wednesday due to the growing fire near the California border.

The fire is burning in Jackson County, about 270 miles (434 kilometers) south of Portland, on a mix of private land and forest in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.

___

8:30 a.m.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to a wildfire burning in the north-central part of the state.

The action announced early Wednesday allows the Oregon fire marshal to mobilize resources from around the state to protect homes.

The fire burning in two counties east of The Dalles expanded overnight to more than 45 square miles (117 square kilometers).

One home has burned, along with some other structures.

Roughly 75 households have been told to evacuate.

___

7:25 a.m.

Authorities say a small fire that prompted evacuation notices for 700 homes near Spokane Valley began in a building and then spread to grass and trees.

KREM-TV reports that the so-called Upriver Beacon Fire died down a bit overnight, and all of the most urgent evacuation notices had been downgraded by Wednesday morning.

The state Department of Natural Resources has been helping fight the fire with water drops from a tanker plane, and more state firefighting teams have been arriving after Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste approved their mobilization Tuesday night.

The fire has burned about one-third of a square mile (0.8 square kilometers) and has damaged some electrical transmission lines.

