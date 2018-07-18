ShowBiz Theatre/Bowling Alley Coming Soon To Edmond

A new movie theater/bowling alley entertainment center is going up in Edmond right now.

The ShowBiz Cinema is being built at Interstate 35 and Covell. Edmond city leaders have been working hard to develop the area for some time now. The entertainment center will anchor a 100 acre complex called the Legacy at Covell.

On Wednesday, walls started going up on the 64,000 square foot building. Scheduled to open by Thanksgiving, the theater will have 10 screens with electric, leather recliner seating, 14 bowling lanes, a full bar, cafe, arcade and party rooms.

“I think it will be something like we don’t have in our city limits right now,” said Janet Yowell, of the Edmond economic development authority.

An entertainment blockbuster, hopefully, for those who live in Edmond, as well as the city's tax coffers.

“We’re losing sales tax. We know people are going outside our city limits for a movie theater experience,” said Yowell.

So the City of Edmond chipped in with $4.8 million to get the project off the ground.

ShowBiz has 10 years to pay the money back in sales tax revenue. The theater is the second major anchor for the area.

In December, a hotel and conference center opened, and Yowell said they are hoping this will be the ticket to increasing development in the area.

“If we can get things that not only server our citizens there but bring people in that would be great,” she said.

Yowell said they are looking at bringing in different types of stores and restaurants than are not already in the market.

The developer was also approved for a few apartments in the area.