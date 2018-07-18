AP News Guide: Chicago police releasing videos more quickly

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

A new documentary on Robin Williams tells the late comedian's story using primarily his own voice

President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

A Florida mayor has apologized to a couple fined thousands of dollars for painting the exterior of their home with murals emulating a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece.

(AP Photo/John Raoux). This Wednesday, July 18, 2018 photo shows the painted exterior of the home of Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Memhauseer in Mount Dora, Fla. The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, July ...

A fast-moving grass fire fueled by gusting winds in the Pacific Northwest has forced dozens of households to evacuate and prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to declare an emergency.

(Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP). Trees burn near a home Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Spokane, Wash. Fire crews from Spokane, Spokane Valley and Fire District 9 are fighting a fast-moving wildfire just north of Upriver Drive that has engulfed s...

A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.

Scientists have found more moons circling Jupiter, bringing the total to 79 at the giant gas planet.

(GSFC) via AP, File). FILE - This April 3, 2017 image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter. A team of astronomers is reporting the recent discovery of a dozen new moons circling the giant gas planet. That brings the number of moons at Jupi...

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people.

(Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP). This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows damage to the roof of a tour boat after an explosion sent lava flying through the roof off the Big Island of Hawa...

The California Supreme Court has blocked a measure that would divide the state in three from appearing on the November ballot.

Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. "I thought that press conference yesterday wi...

Some Alaska Democratic party leaders are questioning the authenticity of a candidate running in their primary for U.S. House.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). In a photo taken Thursday, July 12, 2018, Carol Hafner poses for The Associated Press in Lincroft, N.J. Hafner is a congressional candidate running in the August primary election in the U.S. House in Alaska.

US House hopeful for Alaska seat has never been to the state

Chicago police are releasing videos of police shootings more quickly following reforms after the death of Laquan McDonald.

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - When a white Chicago police officer fatally shot black teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014, it took more than a year for video of the shooting to be released under court order.

When a black man armed with a gun was fatally shot by a white officer on Saturday, it took a day.

The stark contrast shows a city that once engaged in a months-long legal battle to keep the McDonald video under wraps, now is moving more quickly following reforms forced on the police department.

But transparency only partly explains the change of heart.

Release of the video in 2015 showing McDonald being shot 16 times sparked massive and sometimes violent protests, prompting the ouster of the police chief and a federal investigation of the Chicago Police Department.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said he ordered video released one day after the shooting of Harith Augustus to show that Augustus was armed, and to prevent a repeat of violent clashes Saturday night between baton-wielding police and demonstrators throwing bottles and rocks. While releasing the short clip of video hasn't satisfied community activists, protests since have been peaceful.

"The narrative out there was there was no gun," Johnson said. "I have an obligation to make sure the city is safe and calm."

Here is an explanation of how Chicago got from the uproar over the McDonald video three years ago to the situation now.

___

BODY CAMERAS FOR ALL

In 2015, months before the McDonald video was released to the public, the city had launched a body camera pilot program. Among the reforms introduced after the McDonald video release was an acceleration of that program. By late last year all 7,000 patrol officers had been equipped with body cameras as part of a larger effort to restore public trust in the police force.

Under the police department's general orders, officers are required to turn their cameras on at the beginning of pretty much every incident they might be involved with, including traffic stops, calls for service, pursuits, arrests, interrogations, use of force incidents and seizures of evidence.

The orders make it clear that there may be times when officers can't turn on their cameras but that they must activate them "as soon as practical."

Officers can be disciplined for not using the cameras, and nearly two dozen have been sanctioned after a department review found they had purposely misused dash cam microphones or simply failed to turn them on. Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said officers also have been disciplined for not activating their body cameras.

___

GETTING THE EVIDENCE OUT

Under a policy enacted after the McDonald unrest, the city must release a video of a fatal police shooting within 60 days, and this year the Civilian Office of Police Accountabilty (COPA) has done just that. At least two videos have been released this year, once in January after an officer opened fire on an armed man running down a flight of stairs, and last month after an off-duty officer exchanged gunfire with suspects in an attempted carjacking.

Johnson has also shown a willingness to release video that paints his officers in a less-than-flattering light. After officers fired at a fleeing stolen car in July 2016 - an apparent violation of department policy - and killed Paul O'Neal, Johnson ordered the video released within a week.

___

PROBLEMS REMAIN

There remain a number of issues with the body cameras and their operation. In the O'Neal shooting, for example, the body camera worn by the officer who shot him was not working.

Police said it was unclear if the officer was turning the camera off when he thought he was turning it on or if his body camera was deactivated when the stolen car slammed into his squad car with enough force to activate the air bags.

The most recent shooting revealed another issue. Because of the way the cameras work, not all of a body cam video has sound. While the cameras are working all the time, they are not storing the information. Only when an officer double presses what is called an "event button" does the camera store the previous 30 seconds, but only video is being stored and not the sound. But from the instant the button is double pressed, both the video and the audio are being stored.

Steve Tuttle, a spokesman for Axon, the company that manufactures the body cameras Chicago police officers wear, said that sound from the 30 seconds before the officer presses the button is not stored to protect the privacy of the officer.

Because the officers involved in the shooting did not double tap the buttons of their cameras until after the shooting, the previous 30 seconds of video, which Johnson released to the public, does not include audio.

While some critics of the department say the audio of the conversation between Augustus and the officers at the scene is crucial to understanding why he wheeled and ran, Tuttle said if officers were worried about someone hearing their private conversations they might wait longer to double-press the buttons, meaning that both the sound and the video itself would be lost.

The department said it doesn't know of other officers at the scene double-tapped their cameras early enough to capture the conversation Augustus was having with officers before the shooting. The department said those videos have been turned over to COPA, which has not yet released them.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.