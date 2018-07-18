Attorney: Care center closed after unresponsive child dies - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Attorney: Care center closed after unresponsive child dies

Posted: Updated:

YUKON, Okla. (AP) - An attorney says an Oklahoma day care center has closed after a 6-month-old boy found unresponsive there died.

John Cannon of Cannon Law Firm said in a statement Wednesday to The Oklahoman that the operators of the Legacy Learning Academy in Yukon are cooperating with authorities to determine why the child died. Cannon, who represents the center, said it will remain closed until further notice and academy operators also are considering new safety precautions for children at the day care center.

A worker at the academy found Sterling Michael Gerber unresponsive on July 11. Officials say the child was behaving normally earlier in the day but had stopped breathing.

The child was treated at a pediatric intensive care facility in Oklahoma City for several hours before he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.