Man killed by Kansas City police had long criminal record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - An investigator says a man who was fatally shot by Kansas City police after wounding three officers had an extensive criminal record in Oklahoma.

Tulsa police Sgt. David Walker says 25-year-old Marlin James Mack Jr. was only 15 when he was first arrested for breaking into cars.

The detective tells The Kansas City Star that Mack's most violent crime came in 2011, when he robbed a woman at gunpoint in front of her three children. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

Kansas City police weren't aware of Mack until this month, when he became a person of interest in the shooting death of 25-year-old Sharath Koppu, a college student from India. Mack was under surveillance when he was fatally shot Sunday during confrontations with police.

