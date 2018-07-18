Growing fire shows potential for explosive Northwest season

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

Former President Barack Obama has given President Donald Trump's policies a veiled rebuke in a speech honoring the late South African leader Nelson Mandela

Trump's embrace of Putin, questioning of US intelligence agencies' findings of Russian election meddling cap a European tour marked by criticism

A new documentary on Robin Williams tells the late comedian's story using primarily his own voice

Robin Williams speaks for himself in new film on late comic

President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

Lights go out during Trump statement at the White House

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

A new ordinance in Baltimore bars city restaurants from including sodas and other sugary drinks on kids' menus.

Rep. Jim Jordan, a former wrestling coach, has spoken with the law firm investigating allegations that Ohio State team doctor sexually abused male athletes.

(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop “rampant sexual misconduct” by the now-dead team doct...

A Florida mayor has apologized to a couple fined thousands of dollars for painting the exterior of their home with murals emulating a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece.

(AP Photo/John Raoux). This Wednesday, July 18, 2018 photo shows the painted exterior of the home of Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Memhauseer in Mount Dora, Fla. The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, July ...

The mother of an 8-year-old Indiana girl who was raped and killed in 1988 wants prosecutors to seek the death penalty against the man accused of the crimes.

(Fort Wayne Police/The Journal-Gazette via AP). This booking photo released by the Fort Wayne, Ind., Police Department shows John D. Miller, arrested Sunday, July 15, 2018, who arrested on preliminary murder, child molesting and criminal confinement ch...

Authorities didn't search for a Texas man who violated parole terms by cutting off his ankle monitor until a week later.

(Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston shows Jose Gilberto Rodriguez. Rodriguez, a suspect wanted in connection with three killings since Friday, was arrested Tuesday, July ...

California transportation officials say an iconic stretch of Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked last year by a massive landslide is ready to reopen to traffic.

(of San Luis Obispo) via AP, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, crews work to finish up a massive seawall at the base of the Mud Creek Slide alon Highway 1 on the coast of Big Sur, Calif. Transportation officials say the stretch of Highwa...

An Ohio city attorney has recommended that the state law police cited to arrest porn actress Stormy Daniels should not be enforced.

(Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 12, 2018, shows porn actress Stormy Daniels. Daniels was arrested at a Columbus, Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons ...

Chicago police are releasing videos of police shootings more quickly following reforms after the death of Laquan McDonald.

Some black teenagers say they feared for their lives when they were confronted by Minneapolis Park Police officers who were responding to a bogus 911 report that they were armed.

Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. "I thought that press conference yesterday wi...

(Jamie Lusch/The Medford Mail Tribune via AP). In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018 photo, firefighters respond to a wildfire in Central Point, Ore. The Emergency Conflagration Act announced early Wednesday allows the Oregon fire marshal to mobilize resource...

(Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP). A firefighting aircraft makes a water drop on a wildfire approaching a house, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Spokane, Wash. Fire crews from Spokane, Spokane Valley and Fire District 9 are fighting a fast-moving w...

(Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP). Trees burn near a home Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Spokane, Wash. Fire crews from Spokane, Spokane Valley and Fire District 9 are fighting a fast-moving wildfire just north of Upriver Drive that has engulfed s...

By GILLIAN FLACCUS

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A fast-moving grass fire fueled by gusting winds in the Pacific Northwest has forced dozens of households to evacuate and prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to declare an emergency Wednesday.

The flames near the city of The Dalles started Tuesday and expanded overnight to more than 45 square miles (117 kilometers), bringing back memories of a devastating wildfire last summer that chewed through a scenic area further west in the Columbia River Gorge.

The blaze in the rural farming area about 80 miles (130 kilometers) east of Portland doesn't bode well for a Pacific Northwest fire season that's expected to be worse than normal, with drought conditions in many areas and above-average temperatures forecast through September, the center said. One home has been destroyed.

It comes as other states across the American West, including California and Colorado, have struggled with massive blazes that have torn through land gripped by drought.

In Oregon, very low humidity, high temperatures and winds gusting up to 30 mph (48 kph) made the flames explosive in thin grasses, said Robin DeMario, a spokeswoman for the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

"These light fuels go up very quickly," she said. "The grassy stalks are very dry, they have lost the moisture in those stalks, and so if a fire start begins, we call it 'flashy fuels' because it burns very fast and very hot."

The Columbia River Gorge separating Oregon and Washington is still recovering from a wildfire last year that scorched 75 square miles (194 square kilometers), ravaged popular hiking trails and marred stunning vistas.

It burned in the western end that's home to the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, which attracts more than 3 million tourists a year and holds North America's largest concentration of waterfalls.

The landscape further east along the river transitions to grasslands and flat, open vistas dotted with wheat fields - where the fire was burning Wednesday.

Elsewhere in the state, several fires started by lightning over the weekend burned as temperatures flirted with triple digits.

One in southern Oregon forced two houses to evacuate and 31 more homeowners to get ready to flee Wednesday after the flames spread near the California border.

Another blaze about 200 miles (322 kilometers) east of Portland got tamped down after farmers and ranchers used their heavy equipment to help create lines to contain the flames. Some fences and horse corrals burned, but no homes were lost, said Melissa Ross, Morrow County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

"In some instances, it was very close (and) if not for all those who turned out to help, the end of this story would have been very different," she said.

Elsewhere in the Pacific Northwest, a small fire near Spokane Valley, Washington, prompted evacuation notices for 700 homes. Several homes caught fire, according to Spokane Valley Fire Department spokeswoman Melanie Rose. Officials said at least one structure had been completely destroyed.

In California, a deadly forest fire was spreading west of Yosemite National Park, keeping a key route into the park shut down during tourist season and forcing communities to evacuate. But the park's trails, campgrounds, restaurants and lodges are open, though smoke is polluting the air and limiting visibility.

More than 1,800 firefighters are battling the blaze that started Friday and now spans 27 square miles (70 square kilometers), the U.S. Forest Service said.

___

Associated Press writers Gene Johnson in Seattle, Nick Geranios in Spokane, Washington and Steven DuBois in Portland and Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco contributed to this report.

___

Follow Gillian Flaccus on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/gflaccus

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.