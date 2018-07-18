Voters won't decide in November whether to split California

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

Former President Barack Obama has given President Donald Trump's policies a veiled rebuke in a speech honoring the late South African leader Nelson Mandela

Trump's embrace of Putin, questioning of US intelligence agencies' findings of Russian election meddling cap a European tour marked by criticism

A new documentary on Robin Williams tells the late comedian's story using primarily his own voice

Robin Williams speaks for himself in new film on late comic

President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

Lights go out during Trump statement at the White House

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

An Ohio city attorney has recommended that the state law police cited to arrest porn actress Stormy Daniels should not be enforced.

(Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 12, 2018, shows porn actress Stormy Daniels. Daniels was arrested at a Columbus, Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons ...

Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. "I thought that press conference yesterday wi...

A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.

A police officer on Hawaii's Big Island died after a shooting during a traffic stop Tuesday night and a manhunt is underway for the suspect.

(Hawaii Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Hawaii Police Department shows Justin Waiki. A police officer on Hawaii's Big Island died after a shooting during a traffic stop Tuesday, July 17, 2018, and a manhunt is underway for...

Authorities didn't search for a Texas man who violated parole terms by cutting off his ankle monitor until a week later.

(Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston shows Jose Gilberto Rodriguez. Rodriguez, a suspect wanted in connection with three killings since Friday, was arrested Tuesday, July ...

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of fatally strangling and stabbing David ...

A Florida mayor has apologized to a couple fined thousands of dollars for painting the exterior of their home with murals emulating a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece.

(AP Photo/John Raoux). This Wednesday, July 18, 2018 photo shows the painted exterior of the home of Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Memhauseer in Mount Dora, Fla. The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, July ...

One person has been found dead near a tractor in a field that was consumed by a wildfire in Oregon.

(Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP). A firefighting aircraft makes a water drop on a wildfire approaching a house, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Spokane, Wash. Fire crews from Spokane, Spokane Valley and Fire District 9 are fighting a fast-moving w...

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers say Ashley Judd's allegations that he tried to hurt her career after she rejected him sexually are baseless, and they have asked a judge to dismiss her lawsuit against him.

The California Supreme Court has blocked a measure that would divide the state in three from appearing on the November ballot.

By SOPHIA BOLLAG

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A measure that would divide California into three parts won't appear on the November ballot, the state Supreme Court decided Wednesday, marking the latest defeat for a long-shot push to reimagine the nation's most populous state.

The justices ordered the secretary of state not to put the ballot initiative before voters, saying significant questions have been raised about its validity. The court now will consider a challenge from the Planning and Conservation League, an environmental group that argued splitting up California would drastically change its government structure beyond what can be accomplished through a simple ballot initiative.

"We conclude that the potential harm in permitting the measure to remain on the ballot outweighs the potential harm in delaying the proposition to a future election," the justices wrote in a unanimous ruling.

They said time constraints forced them to rule on the issue immediately.

Venture capitalist Tim Draper, who spent more than $1.7 million on his "Cal 3" initiative, has tried for years to split the state, arguing it has become ungovernable because of its size, wealth disparities and geographic diversity. His last attempt to divide California in six didn't gather enough signatures to make the ballot in 2016.

"The whole point of the initiative process was to be set up as a protection from a government that was no longer representing its people. Now that protection has been corrupted," Draper said in a statement. "Whether you agree or not with this initiative, this is not the way democracies are supposed to work."

The director of the Planning and Conservation League cheered the ruling.

The initiative "was a costly, flawed scheme that will waste billions of California taxpayer dollars, create chaos in public services including safeguarding our environment," Howard Penn said in a statement. "It would have dismantled the world's fifth biggest economy without solving a single challenge facing Californians today."

The environmental group's lawsuit says major changes to the state's government structure require approval from two-thirds of the Legislature before being considered by voters or a state constitutional convention.

Draper has argued that the measure doesn't go beyond what voters can enact through an initiative. If passed, it would be only the first step toward splitting the state, he said.

The initiative, which could appear on a future ballot if the court ultimately rules in its favor, seeks to divide the state into Northern California, California and Southern California.

Northern California would comprise the Bay Area, Silicon Valley, Sacramento and counties north of the state capital. California would be a strip of land along the coast stretching from Los Angeles to Monterey. Southern California would include Fresno and the surrounding farming communities, reaching to San Diego and the Mexican border.

Supporters gathered signatures from hundreds of thousands of Californians, and the secretary of state in June announced they had enough to get the effort on the general election ballot.

The justices' decision leaves 11 ballot measures for voters to weigh in November.

