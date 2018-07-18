Moore Police Chase Ends In A Crash

A police chase has ended in a crash in Moore, police said.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon near 19th Street and Santa Fe in Moore.

Police said they were chasing the vehicle after receiving a report of a stolen vehicle from a furniture store on 19th Street.

Police said two people ran away and they have set up a perimeter to find the suspects.

One person was apprehended and police are still searching for one person.

The outstanding suspect was described as a balding, white male with a sleeveless shirt who was last seen on 16th Street in a housing addition.

