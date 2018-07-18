OSDH To Call A Special Meeting Regarding Changes To Medical Marijuana Rules

The Board of Health plans to call a special meeting regarding amendments to the SQ 788 medical marijuana rules.

The announcement comes following the legal review by the Attorney Generals office. Attorney General Mike Hunter on Wednesday advised that the Board of Health call the meeting to modify SQ 788 regulations.

JUST IN: The President of the OK State Board of Health plans to call a special meeting to consider modifying the medical marijuana rules, based on today's recommendations from Attorney General Mike Hunter. @NEWS9 — Alex Cameron (@AlexDCameron) July 18, 2018

“The current rules contain provisions that are inconsistent with the plain language of State Question 788 and the State Board of Health acted outside of its authority when it voted to implement them,” Hunter said.

Related: AG Advises Health Board To Amend Medical Marijuana Rules

State Board of Health President Tim Starkey later released a statement saying in part:

The Board of Health appreciates the quick review by the Attorney General and acknowledges the advice and counsel regarding the prior adoption of emergency rules on State Question 788. The legal analysis by the Attorney General provides clarity on several rules and the legal authority we have to construct a regulatory framework for a state-wide medical marijuana program. I have asked Commissioner Bates and his staff to make sure the appropriate modifications are made as outlined by the Attorney General in today’s correspondence. The Board of Health will call a special meeting to consider these changes as soon as possible.

Board of Health Pres. Starkey says AG Hunter's letter "provides clarity" on the board's authority to construct a regulatory framework for the medical marijuana program.. plans to call a special meeting "as soon as possible." Law requires at least 48 hours notice @NEWS9 — Alex Cameron (@AlexDCameron) July 18, 2018

Read Also: State Board Of Health Approves Emergency Marijuana Regulations