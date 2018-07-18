OSDH To Call A Special Meeting Regarding Changes To Medical Mari - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSDH To Call A Special Meeting Regarding Changes To Medical Marijuana Rules

By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
The Board of Health plans to call a special meeting regarding amendments to the SQ 788 medical marijuana rules. 

The announcement comes following the legal review by the Attorney Generals office.  Attorney General Mike Hunter on Wednesday advised that the Board of Health call the meeting to modify SQ 788 regulations.   

“The current rules contain provisions that are inconsistent with the plain language of State Question 788 and the State Board of Health acted outside of its authority when it voted to implement them,” Hunter said. 

State Board of Health President Tim Starkey later released a statement saying in part: 

The Board of Health appreciates the quick review by the Attorney General and acknowledges the advice and counsel regarding the prior adoption of emergency rules on State Question 788. The legal analysis by the Attorney General provides clarity on several rules and the legal authority we have to construct a regulatory framework for a state-wide medical marijuana program.

I have asked Commissioner Bates and his staff to make sure the appropriate modifications are made as outlined by the Attorney General in today’s correspondence. The Board of Health will call a special meeting to consider these changes as soon as possible.

