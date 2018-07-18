City attorney criticizes law used to arrest Stormy Daniels - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

City attorney criticizes law used to arrest Stormy Daniels

Posted: Updated:
(Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 12, 2018, shows porn actress Stormy Daniels. Daniels was arrested at a Columbus, Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons ... (Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 12, 2018, shows porn actress Stormy Daniels. Daniels was arrested at a Columbus, Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons ...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Military veterans divided over Trump's Russia comments

    Military veterans divided over Trump's Russia comments

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-07-18 19:52:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. "I thought that press conference yesterday wi...(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. "I thought that press conference yesterday wi...
    Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.More >>
    Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.More >>

  • City attorney criticizes law used to arrest Stormy Daniels

    City attorney criticizes law used to arrest Stormy Daniels

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-07-18 19:52:35 GMT
    (Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 12, 2018, shows porn actress Stormy Daniels. Daniels was arrested at a Columbus, Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons ...(Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 12, 2018, shows porn actress Stormy Daniels. Daniels was arrested at a Columbus, Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons ...
    An Ohio city attorney has recommended that the state law police cited to arrest porn actress Stormy Daniels should not be enforced.More >>
    An Ohio city attorney has recommended that the state law police cited to arrest porn actress Stormy Daniels should not be enforced.More >>

  • Ex-FBI chief Comey urges voters to support Democrats in fall

    Ex-FBI chief Comey urges voters to support Democrats in fall

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:49 PM EDT2018-07-18 19:49:57 GMT
    James Comey, the FBI director who was fired last year by President Donald Trump, is urging voters to support Democrats in November's midterm elections.More >>
    James Comey, the FBI director who was fired last year by President Donald Trump, is urging voters to support Democrats in November's midterm elections.More >>
    •   

By Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio city attorney has recommended that the state law police cited to arrest porn actress Stormy Daniels should not be enforced.

In a memo to the city's police chief, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein says Wednesday that future charges filed under that law will not be prosecuted. Klein has also dismissed charges brought against two other employees arrested with Daniels.

The law states dancers at "sexually oriented" businesses are prohibited from touching customers and vice versa.

Klein says the law is "glaringly inequitable" because its applicability depends on how regularly the employee performs. He also says employees who touch police are not in violation because on-duty public officials are not legally considered patrons.

Daniels' lawyer says he applauds Klein's decision.

Messages seeking comment were left Wednesday for Columbus police.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.