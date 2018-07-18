Military veterans divided over Trump's Russia comments
In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle.
In this Tuesday July 17, 2018 photo, James Flaskey, 74, an U.S. Army veteran, discusses President Donald Trump's recent comments about Russian meddling in American elections at a barbershop in Norfolk, Va.
Veteran Aron Axe, a combat-decorated Marine infantry officer and U.S. Naval Academy graduate, stands outside the academy on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Annapolis, Md., after describing Trump's comments in Helsinki about Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
By AMANDA LEE MYERS and BEN FINLEY Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - U.S. military veterans have had mixed reactions to President Donald Trump's statements during a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Some say they are a betrayal, with the commander in chief giving more credence to Putin than to U.S. intelligence agencies. The agencies concluded Russia was behind hacking in the 2016 U.S. elections. Putin has denied it.
Others say Trump's relationship with Putin is positive for the U.S. and won't change their minds about their president.
Trump on Tuesday said he simply misspoke at the summit in Helsinki and accepted the conclusions by U.S. intelligence agencies, but then on Wednesday he appeared to defend his original remarks.
Service members say they don't buy Trump's change in tone - or that it doesn't matter.
