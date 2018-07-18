Military veterans divided over Trump's Russia comments - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Military veterans divided over Trump's Russia comments

    Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.More >>
By AMANDA LEE MYERS and BEN FINLEY
Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - U.S. military veterans have had mixed reactions to President Donald Trump's statements during a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Some say they are a betrayal, with the commander in chief giving more credence to Putin than to U.S. intelligence agencies. The agencies concluded Russia was behind hacking in the 2016 U.S. elections. Putin has denied it.

Others say Trump's relationship with Putin is positive for the U.S. and won't change their minds about their president.

Trump on Tuesday said he simply misspoke at the summit in Helsinki and accepted the conclusions by U.S. intelligence agencies, but then on Wednesday he appeared to defend his original remarks.

Service members say they don't buy Trump's change in tone - or that it doesn't matter.

