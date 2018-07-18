Military veterans divided over Trump's Russia comments

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

Former President Barack Obama has given President Donald Trump's policies a veiled rebuke in a speech honoring the late South African leader Nelson Mandela

Trump's embrace of Putin, questioning of US intelligence agencies' findings of Russian election meddling cap a European tour marked by criticism

Trump corrects his quote, says misspoke on Russian meddling

A new documentary on Robin Williams tells the late comedian's story using primarily his own voice

Robin Williams speaks for himself in new film on late comic

President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

Lights go out during Trump statement at the White House

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

California transportation officials say an iconic stretch of Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked last year by a massive landslide is ready to reopen to traffic.

A man who says he was sexually assaulted as a child by a Roman Catholic monk in Massachusetts has filed a lawsuit accusing a priest of trying to conceal the abuse and refusing to help pay for his mental health treatment.

Scientists studying the world's first submarine to sink an enemy ship say the Confederate crew never released an emergency mechanism that could have helped the vessel surface.

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone.

A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.

Some black teenagers say they feared for their lives when they were confronted by Minneapolis Park Police officers who were responding to a bogus 911 report that they were armed.

A Florida mayor has apologized to a couple fined thousands of dollars for painting the exterior of their home with murals emulating a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece.

James Comey, the FBI director who was fired last year by President Donald Trump, is urging voters to support Democrats in November's midterm elections.

An Ohio city attorney has recommended that the state law police cited to arrest porn actress Stormy Daniels should not be enforced.

Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

By AMANDA LEE MYERS and BEN FINLEY

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - U.S. military veterans have had mixed reactions to President Donald Trump's statements during a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Some say they are a betrayal, with the commander in chief giving more credence to Putin than to U.S. intelligence agencies. The agencies concluded Russia was behind hacking in the 2016 U.S. elections. Putin has denied it.

Others say Trump's relationship with Putin is positive for the U.S. and won't change their minds about their president.

Trump on Tuesday said he simply misspoke at the summit in Helsinki and accepted the conclusions by U.S. intelligence agencies, but then on Wednesday he appeared to defend his original remarks.

Service members say they don't buy Trump's change in tone - or that it doesn't matter.

