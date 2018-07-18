Florida mayor apologizes for fight over 'Starry Night' home

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

Former President Barack Obama has given President Donald Trump's policies a veiled rebuke in a speech honoring the late South African leader Nelson Mandela

Trump's embrace of Putin, questioning of US intelligence agencies' findings of Russian election meddling cap a European tour marked by criticism

Trump corrects his quote, says misspoke on Russian meddling

A new documentary on Robin Williams tells the late comedian's story using primarily his own voice

Robin Williams speaks for himself in new film on late comic

President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

Lights go out during Trump statement at the White House

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

California transportation officials say an iconic stretch of Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked last year by a massive landslide is ready to reopen to traffic.

FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, crews work to finish up a massive seawall at the base of the Mud Creek Slide alon Highway 1 on the coast of Big Sur, Calif.

A man who says he was sexually assaulted as a child by a Roman Catholic monk in Massachusetts has filed a lawsuit accusing a priest of trying to conceal the abuse and refusing to help pay for his mental health treatment.

Scientists studying the world's first submarine to sink an enemy ship say the Confederate crew never released an emergency mechanism that could have helped the vessel surface.

FILE - In this May 1, 2014 file photo, the Confederate submarine H.L. Hunley sits in a conservation tank at a lab in North Charleston, S.C.

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone.

Keith Reynolds, who is on the Tesla waiting list for a Model 3, is photographed by his 9-year-old Audi A3 compact car Monday, July 16, 2018, in Laguna Hills, Calif.

A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.

Some black teenagers say they feared for their lives when they were confronted by Minneapolis Park Police officers who were responding to a bogus 911 report that they were armed.

A Florida mayor has apologized to a couple fined thousands of dollars for painting the exterior of their home with murals emulating a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece.

This Wednesday, July 18, 2018 photo shows the painted exterior of the home of Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Memhauseer in Mount Dora, Fla.

James Comey, the FBI director who was fired last year by President Donald Trump, is urging voters to support Democrats in November's midterm elections.

An Ohio city attorney has recommended that the state law police cited to arrest porn actress Stormy Daniels should not be enforced.

This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 12, 2018, shows porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A Florida mayor apologized Wednesday to a couple fined thousands of dollars for having their home's exterior painted to emulate Vincent van Gogh's "The Starry Night."

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday that Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Nemhauser can keep the blue-and-yellow paint swirled on their walls in the style of van Gogh's masterpiece.

The settlement also requires the city to pay them $15,000 and remove a property lien to end the nearly yearlong code enforcement case.

Mayor Nick Girone publicly apologized to the couple Wednesday at city hall, adding that his city has a long history of supporting artists. Mount Dora, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Orlando, hosts one of the largest art shows in central Florida.

"We are absolutely delighted and ecstatic," Nemhauser said after Tuesday's vote. "I'm unhappy that we had to go through all of this, but the ending is a happy ending."

Artist Richard Barrenechea, who painted the murals, agreed.

"It's a big day for the arts," Barrenechea said. "It's a big day for Mount Dora, and a big day for freedom."

The dispute began when the couple painted an exterior wall as a way to calm their 25-year-old son, who is autistic and loves van Gogh's work.

Code-enforcement officers cited the couple in July 2017, saying the murals violated Mount Dora's sign ordinance and the house must be painted a solid color. The city also argued the bright colors distracted drivers.

The couple then had the rest of their home painted like van Gogh's painting, attracting national attention.

The council also voted to create a seven-member advisory committee for implementing new ordinances or codes, and invited Nemhauser to be a member.

"I hope she accepts," Girone told reporters Wednesday.

The "Starry Night" house will be exempt from any current or future ordinances so long as it keeps the murals in good condition. If they repaint, the homeowners lose their exemption.

