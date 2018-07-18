Florida mayor apologizes for fight over 'Starry Night' home - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Florida mayor apologizes for fight over 'Starry Night' home

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/John Raoux). This Wednesday, July 18, 2018 photo shows the painted exterior of the home of Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Memhauseer in Mount Dora, Fla. The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, July ... (AP Photo/John Raoux). This Wednesday, July 18, 2018 photo shows the painted exterior of the home of Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Memhauseer in Mount Dora, Fla. The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, July ...
(AP Photo/John Raoux). Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Memhauseer stand by a section of a mural at their home in Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Mount Dora, Fla. The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, July 17, 2... (AP Photo/John Raoux). Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Memhauseer stand by a section of a mural at their home in Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Mount Dora, Fla. The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, July 17, 2...
(AP Photo/John Raoux). This Wednesday, July 18, 2018 photo shows the painted exterior of the home of Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Memhauseer in Mount Dora, Fla. The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, July ... (AP Photo/John Raoux). This Wednesday, July 18, 2018 photo shows the painted exterior of the home of Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Memhauseer in Mount Dora, Fla. The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, July ...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Military veterans divided over Trump's Russia comments

    Military veterans divided over Trump's Russia comments

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-07-18 19:52:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. "I thought that press conference yesterday wi...(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. "I thought that press conference yesterday wi...
    Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.More >>
    Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.More >>

  • City attorney criticizes law used to arrest Stormy Daniels

    City attorney criticizes law used to arrest Stormy Daniels

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-07-18 19:52:35 GMT
    (Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 12, 2018, shows porn actress Stormy Daniels. Daniels was arrested at a Columbus, Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons ...(Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 12, 2018, shows porn actress Stormy Daniels. Daniels was arrested at a Columbus, Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons ...
    An Ohio city attorney has recommended that the state law police cited to arrest porn actress Stormy Daniels should not be enforced.More >>
    An Ohio city attorney has recommended that the state law police cited to arrest porn actress Stormy Daniels should not be enforced.More >>

  • Ex-FBI chief Comey urges voters to support Democrats in fall

    Ex-FBI chief Comey urges voters to support Democrats in fall

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:49 PM EDT2018-07-18 19:49:57 GMT
    James Comey, the FBI director who was fired last year by President Donald Trump, is urging voters to support Democrats in November's midterm elections.More >>
    James Comey, the FBI director who was fired last year by President Donald Trump, is urging voters to support Democrats in November's midterm elections.More >>
    •   

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A Florida mayor apologized Wednesday to a couple fined thousands of dollars for having their home's exterior painted to emulate Vincent van Gogh's "The Starry Night."

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday that Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Nemhauser can keep the blue-and-yellow paint swirled on their walls in the style of van Gogh's masterpiece.

The settlement also requires the city to pay them $15,000 and remove a property lien to end the nearly yearlong code enforcement case.

Mayor Nick Girone publicly apologized to the couple Wednesday at city hall, adding that his city has a long history of supporting artists. Mount Dora, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Orlando, hosts one of the largest art shows in central Florida.

"We are absolutely delighted and ecstatic," Nemhauser said after Tuesday's vote. "I'm unhappy that we had to go through all of this, but the ending is a happy ending."

Artist Richard Barrenechea, who painted the murals, agreed.

"It's a big day for the arts," Barrenechea said. "It's a big day for Mount Dora, and a big day for freedom."

The dispute began when the couple painted an exterior wall as a way to calm their 25-year-old son, who is autistic and loves van Gogh's work.

Code-enforcement officers cited the couple in July 2017, saying the murals violated Mount Dora's sign ordinance and the house must be painted a solid color. The city also argued the bright colors distracted drivers.

The couple then had the rest of their home painted like van Gogh's painting, attracting national attention.

The council also voted to create a seven-member advisory committee for implementing new ordinances or codes, and invited Nemhauser to be a member.

"I hope she accepts," Girone told reporters Wednesday.

The "Starry Night" house will be exempt from any current or future ordinances so long as it keeps the murals in good condition. If they repaint, the homeowners lose their exemption.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.