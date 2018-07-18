County DA recuses from Oklahoma investigation into sheriff - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

County DA recuses from Oklahoma investigation into sheriff

Posted: Updated:

CLAREMORE, Okla. (AP) - A county district attorney near Tulsa is recusing himself from investigating assault allegations against the local sheriff.

A statement from Rogers County District Attorney Matt Ballard's office says it's recusing itself from evaluating whether a report filed by a medical marijuana advocate against Sheriff Scott Walton would lead to charges. The statement says the recusal is because part of a district attorney's duty is to serve as legal counsel for elected officials within their district.

Oklahomans for Health co-founder Charles Paul filed a lawsuit last month alleging Walton assaulted him while attending a forum about medical marijuana. Walton was caught on camera physically removing Paul from the forum.

Police said Tuesday they received the report July 6. Ballard's office received it July 9.

Another district attorney will be assigned to the investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.