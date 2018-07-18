Woman faces retrial on charges of suffocating husband - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Woman faces retrial on charges of suffocating husband

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey woman facing a retrial on charges she killed her ailing husband by smothering him with a plastic bag and tried to kill her daughter the same way and her bail has been set at $1 million.

Jenny Tran was convicted of aggravated manslaughter and received a 50-year prison sentence. But a state appellate court overturned that conviction last month, citing trial-related errors.

Bergen County prosecutors say they plan to appeal to the state Supreme Court and are prepared for a retrial.

Authorities have said Tran was concerned about her finances after her husband suffered a stroke in November 2008. She allegedly told investigators that killing him would allow him to go to a better place, and she wanted to kill her children and herself for the same reasons.

