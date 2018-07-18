Hawaii officer dies after shooting as police hunt suspect - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Hawaii officer dies after shooting as police hunt suspect

Posted: Updated:
(Hawaii Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Hawaii Police Department shows Justin Waiki. A police officer on Hawaii's Big Island died after a shooting during a traffic stop Tuesday, July 17, 2018, and a manhunt is underway for... (Hawaii Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Hawaii Police Department shows Justin Waiki. A police officer on Hawaii's Big Island died after a shooting during a traffic stop Tuesday, July 17, 2018, and a manhunt is underway for...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Woman faces retrial on charges of suffocating husband

    Woman faces retrial on charges of suffocating husband

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-07-18 18:22:48 GMT
    Bail has been set at $1 million for a New Jersey woman facing a retrial on charges she killed her ailing husband by smothering him with a plastic bag and tried to kill her daughter the same way.More >>
    Bail has been set at $1 million for a New Jersey woman facing a retrial on charges she killed her ailing husband by smothering him with a plastic bag and tried to kill her daughter the same way.More >>

  • Study links air pollution to drop in national park visitors

    Study links air pollution to drop in national park visitors

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-07-18 18:22:43 GMT
    A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.More >>
    A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.More >>

  • Rep. Jim Jordan interviewed in doctor sex abuse inquiry

    Rep. Jim Jordan interviewed in doctor sex abuse inquiry

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-07-18 18:22:42 GMT
    (Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop “rampant sexual misconduct” by the now-dead team doct...(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop “rampant sexual misconduct” by the now-dead team doct...
    Rep. Jim Jordan, a former wrestling coach, has spoken with the law firm investigating allegations that Ohio State team doctor sexually abused male athletes.More >>
    Rep. Jim Jordan, a former wrestling coach, has spoken with the law firm investigating allegations that Ohio State team doctor sexually abused male athletes.More >>
    •   

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Hawaii (AP) - A police officer on Hawaii's Big Island died after a shooting during a traffic stop Tuesday night and a manhunt is underway for the suspect, officials said.

Hawaii County Police say the shooting happened near Mountain View, a community about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Hilo.

Bronson K. Kaliloa and other officers approached the vehicle. Officials say the suspect exited the driver's seat and fired multiple shots.

The 10-year-department veteran was struck in the neck and leg and was taken to a hospital, where he died early Wednesday.

Other officers returned fire at the suspect, who fled into the brush.

Police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Justin Joshua Waiki, whose last address was in Las Vegas. Police say he was wanted on a no-bail warrant.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.