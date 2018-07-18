Hawaii officer dies after shooting as police hunt suspect

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Wave of condemnation hits Trump after summit with Putin

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

Former President Barack Obama has given President Donald Trump's policies a veiled rebuke in a speech honoring the late South African leader Nelson Mandela

Trump's embrace of Putin, questioning of US intelligence agencies' findings of Russian election meddling cap a European tour marked by criticism

Trump corrects his quote, says misspoke on Russian meddling

A new documentary on Robin Williams tells the late comedian's story using primarily his own voice

Robin Williams speaks for himself in new film on late comic

President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

Lights go out during Trump statement at the White House

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

Trump backs down under fire, 'clarifies' on Russia meddling

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says a new report shows the number of drownings involving toddlers in the U.S. has increased in recent years, with young boys dying at twice the rate as girls; he's calling for a special outreach program.

Schumer: Measures needed to reduce toddler drownings in US

The heated debate over how Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh would vote on the Affordable Care Act might not matter. With five past defenders of the ACA still on the nation's highest court, the odds tilt in favor of the law being allowed to stand.

Dems see Kavanaugh as Obamacare threat, but law likely safe

Elon Musk has apologized for calling a British diver involved in the Thailand cave rescue a pedophile.

Scientists have found more moons circling Jupiter, bringing the total to 79 at the giant gas planet.

(GSFC) via AP, File). FILE - This April 3, 2017 image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter. A team of astronomers is reporting the recent discovery of a dozen new moons circling the giant gas planet. That brings the number of moons at Jupi...

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people.

(Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP). This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows damage to the roof of a tour boat after an explosion sent lava flying through the roof off the Big Island of Hawa...

Environmentalists and community activists are trying to persuade a judge that the public might not be safe on a Colorado wildlife refuge that used to be a buffer zone around a nuclear weapons plant.

(AP Photo/Dan Elliott, File). FILE--In this Aug. 11, 2017 file photo, visitors approach a former ranch house and barn during a guided hike on the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge near Denver, land that used to be a buffer zone around a nuclear weap...

Judge asked to keep public away from ex-nuke weapons plant

A police officer on Hawaii's Big Island died after a shooting during a traffic stop Tuesday night and a manhunt is underway for the suspect.

(Hawaii Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Hawaii Police Department shows Justin Waiki. A police officer on Hawaii's Big Island died after a shooting during a traffic stop Tuesday, July 17, 2018, and a manhunt is underway for...

Rep. Jim Jordan, a former wrestling coach, has spoken with the law firm investigating allegations that Ohio State team doctor sexually abused male athletes.

(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop “rampant sexual misconduct” by the now-dead team doct...

A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.

Bail has been set at $1 million for a New Jersey woman facing a retrial on charges she killed her ailing husband by smothering him with a plastic bag and tried to kill her daughter the same way.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Hawaii (AP) - A police officer on Hawaii's Big Island died after a shooting during a traffic stop Tuesday night and a manhunt is underway for the suspect, officials said.

Hawaii County Police say the shooting happened near Mountain View, a community about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Hilo.

Bronson K. Kaliloa and other officers approached the vehicle. Officials say the suspect exited the driver's seat and fired multiple shots.

The 10-year-department veteran was struck in the neck and leg and was taken to a hospital, where he died early Wednesday.

Other officers returned fire at the suspect, who fled into the brush.

Police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Justin Joshua Waiki, whose last address was in Las Vegas. Police say he was wanted on a no-bail warrant.

