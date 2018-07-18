Oklahoma teen says fatal shooting of other boy was accident - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma teen says fatal shooting of other boy was accident

Posted: Updated:

BETHANY, Okla. (AP) - Police in suburban Oklahoma City say a 16-year-old boy facing a manslaughter charge claims he accidentally shot a younger teen while they played with a pistol, but that he initially said it happened in a drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened Sunday when the teens were alone at a home in Bethany, along Oklahoma City's western border. The Oklahoman reports the 15-year-old boy was shot in the chest and initially told police he didn't know who shot him. He died later a hospital.

The older boy later acknowledged that they had been playing with a gun. A court affidavit filed by police says the older boy said he did not know the weapon was loaded. He was arrested Monday on complaints of manslaughter and reckless conduct with a firearm.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.