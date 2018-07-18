Schumer: Measures needed to reduce toddler drownings in US - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Schumer: Measures needed to reduce toddler drownings in US

Posted: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says a new report shows the number of drownings involving toddlers in the U.S. has increased in recent years, with young boys dying at twice the rate as girls.

Schumer is calling on the federal government to take steps to help prevent drowning deaths.

The Senate minority leader from New York says Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from 2014-2016 shows 1,300 children 4 years old or younger died from drowning, with total deaths rising each year. According to the CDC, 436 were girls and 864 were boys.

Schumer says according to the CDC, three children drown every day in the U.S.

He says the CDC should develop a program to inform parents about the dangers that swimming pools and waterways pose to toddlers, especially boys.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.