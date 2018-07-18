Oklahoma Accepts Federal Election Money, Forgoes Security Scan

Fashionistas, look away: Crocs -- the rubberized shoes that most self-respecting adults know should only be worn in the backyard -- are now available with high heels.More >>
Fashionistas, look away: Crocs -- the rubberized shoes that most self-respecting adults know should only be worn in the backyard -- are now available with high heels.More >>
With the primary run-offs four weeks away and midterm elections just four months away, Oklahoma election officials have accepted millions of dollars in federal election money but forewent a security scan despite being targeted by Russia during the 2016 election season.More >>
With the primary run-offs four weeks away and midterm elections just four months away, Oklahoma election officials have accepted millions of dollars in federal election money but forewent a security scan despite being targeted by Russia during the 2016 election season.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.