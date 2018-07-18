Malfunction Cuts Off Air Conditioning At Oklahoma Prison - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Malfunction Cuts Off Air Conditioning At Oklahoma Prison

By: Associated Press
LEXINGTON, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says the air conditioning quit at one of its prisons.

The department says a chiller malfunctioned Tuesday at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center, causing outages in several areas of the prison.

Officials are using fans to circulate air in the administration and medical offices, the visiting room, mail room and three inmate housing units.

A replacement part is expected to arrive Wednesday and the department says repairs will begin immediately.

A heat advisory is in effect for the area Wednesday with temperatures near 100 degrees and a heat index of near 105.

 The 1,450-inmate unit is a medium and minimum security prison and is the intake center for all male inmates entering department custody.

