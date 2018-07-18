Another Heat Advisory For Much Of The State Wednesday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Another Heat Advisory For Much Of The State Wednesday


By Jed Castles, News 9 Weather
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The heat is building and as the heat dome shifts back to the west, storm chances remain very low.

Extreme heat will build into late week with highs climbing into the 90s and 100s over the state. Oklahoma City has yet to have its first 100 degree day and that should happen by late week, if by Wednesday.

The heat will climb to just under record levels and should be the hottest temps in the late 5 years. Humidity will drop some as the heat builds. It's not a 'dry' heat but the heat index will be closer to the air temp. Nonetheless, the heat will still be high end and threatening to heat related ailments.

Temps are expected to drop back to near normal levels by next week as the heat dome shifts back to the west.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
