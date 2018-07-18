Ohio executes killer who stabbed man he met in bar in 1985

Twenty current and former tenants of a New York City building owned by the Kushner Cos. allege it harassed them with construction hazards, apartment intrusions and rent hikes while trying to force them out to make way for high-paying condo buyers.

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

Former President Barack Obama has given President Donald Trump's policies a veiled rebuke in a speech honoring the late South African leader Nelson Mandela

Trump's embrace of Putin, questioning of US intelligence agencies' findings of Russian election meddling cap a European tour marked by criticism

Trump corrects his quote, says misspoke on Russian meddling

A new documentary on Robin Williams tells the late comedian's story using primarily his own voice

Robin Williams speaks for himself in new film on late comic

President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

Lights go out during Trump statement at the White House

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Scientists have found more moons circling Jupiter, bringing the total to 79 at the giant gas planet.

(GSFC) via AP, File). FILE - This April 3, 2017 image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter. A team of astronomers is reporting the recent discovery of a dozen new moons circling the giant gas planet. That brings the number of moons at Jupi...

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people.

(Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP). This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows damage to the roof of a tour boat after an explosion sent lava flying through the roof off the Big Island of Hawa...

Environmentalists and community activists are trying to persuade a judge that the public might not be safe on a Colorado wildlife refuge that used to be a buffer zone around a nuclear weapons plant.

(AP Photo/Dan Elliott, File). FILE--In this Aug. 11, 2017 file photo, visitors approach a former ranch house and barn during a guided hike on the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge near Denver, land that used to be a buffer zone around a nuclear weap...

Judge asked to keep public away from ex-nuke weapons plant

A dog is home after police in a New Jersey shore town posted its mugshot on social media.

Police say a bicyclist who weaved past the gates blocking access to a bridge over a river in eastern Wisconsin escaped serious injury after falling into the gap that was created when the bridge started to rise.

An invasive species of plant in Vermont left an Essex woman with severe burns and blisters.

Elon Musk has apologized for calling a British diver involved in the Thailand cave rescue a pedophile.

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of fatally strangling and stabbing David ...

Ohio executes killer who stabbed man he met in bar in 1985

A Texas death row inmate was set for execution Tuesday evening as lawyers argued in the courts that the state parole board improperly refused his clemency request because he's black.

(AP Photo/Mike Graczyk). This June 13, 2018, photo shows death-row inmate Christopher Young outside death row during an interview at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Polunsky Unit near Livingston, Texas. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has ...

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone.

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Keith Reynolds, who is on the Tesla waiting list for a Model 3, is photographed by his 9-year-old Audi A3 compact car Monday, July 16, 2018, in Laguna Hills, Calif. For many on the list to buy Tesla's mass-market electric car...

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS



LUCASVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Ohio on Wednesday executed a killer sentenced to die for fatally strangling and stabbing a man he met in a bar in 1985.

The execution of Robert Van Hook by lethal injection was carried out at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility. Prison warden Ron Erdos announced the time of death as 10:44 a.m.

During the execution, Van Hook, weeping, told his victim's sister, brother and brother-in-law, "I'm very sorry for taking your brother away from you."

He then recited a poem and began singing which stopped after two minutes when the drugs took effect.

The execution proceeded without any problems, with the inmate's chest rapidly rising and falling for a couple of minutes before he went still.

Van Hook, 58, had no remaining appeals, and Republican Gov. John Kasich rejected his request for clemency without comment.

At the time of the killing, Van Hook was suffering from long-term effects of untreated mental, physical and sexual abuse as a child and was depressed that his life seemed to be falling apart, his attorneys argued.

Kasich should have given more weight to Van Hook's military service and his inability to receive care from Veterans Affairs for his mental health and addiction issues after his honorable discharge, the attorneys said.

The Ohio Parole Board said that despite Van Hook's tough childhood, he was shown love and support by relatives he stayed with for long periods as a child. But that positive influence doesn't outweigh the "gratuitous violence" Van Hook demonstrated, the board said.

Previous attorneys representing Van Hook attempted a "homosexual panic" claim in his defense, or the idea that self-revulsion over sexual identity confusion contributed to a violent outburst. Van Hook's current lawyers say that was misguided, and overlooked his diagnoses of borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder from his childhood.

Seizing on that claim, prosecutors have dismissed the idea as nonsense, saying Van Hook made a practice of luring gay men to apartments to rob them.

Prosecutors note Van Hook has an extensive history of violence while incarcerated, including stabbing a fellow death row inmate in November.

Self's family support the execution, telling the parole board last month that their slain loved one is missed every day. Self's sister, Janet Self, said her brother had been reduced over the years to "a gay man in a bar," when he in fact he was so much more.

Authorities say Van Hook met Self at the Subway Bar in downtown Cincinnati on Feb. 18, 1985. After a couple of hours, they went to Self's apartment where Van Hook strangled the 25-year-old Self to unconsciousness, stabbed him multiple times in the neck and then cut his abdomen open and stabbed his internal organs, according to court records. Van Hook stole a leather jacket and necklaces before fleeing, records say.

In September 2017 the state put Gary Otte to death for the 1992 murders of two people during robberies over two days in suburban Cleveland.

___

Andrew Welsh-Huggins can be reached on Twitter at https://twitter.com/awhcolumbus .

