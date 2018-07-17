Police: Woman Found Stabbed In SW OKC

Oklahoma City police say a woman was stabbed Tuesday night in SW OKC.

According to report, officers say a middle-aged woman was found stabbed near Southwest 5th Street and South Walker Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, where authorities say she will most likely undergo surgery.

No suspects or other information were available at the time of the report.

This is a developing story. News 9 and News9.com will keep you updated as more information becomes available.