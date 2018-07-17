Former OSDH General Counsel Turns Herself In To Authorities

The former general counsel accused of making death threats to herself is in police custody.

News 9 was on the scene and on the story as Julia Ezell was booked into jail.

In her resignation letter Friday, Ezell offered up four words, "I am so sorry."

According to court documents Ezell sent herself around a dozen disturbing emails from what appeared to be an angry medical marijuana supporter.

The first one sent July 8, read "We will stop YOU and you're [sic] greed. Any way it takes to end your evil and protect what is ours."

Then two days later, just hours before the board of health approved the medical marijuana emergency rules, another threat, this one reading "You won't be able to ignore us today. Check yourself."

Even with the threats Ezell continued to work, going on that day to outline the rules that were later approved by the board despite her advising against it.

“I just legally have concerns whether we can legally do that by rule,” Ezell said. “I would say most voters when they went to the ballot box and voted for this assumed that this would be smokable marijuana.”

While the threats continued and were investigated OSBI says Ezell was heavily guarded.

“The OSBI takes threats to public officials very seriously. For this case, nine OSBI agents, three Edmond police officers, and two officers with the Oklahoma Health Sciences Center were assigned to this case, just to assure Miss Ezell's safety,” OSBI Special Agent Jordan Solorzano said.

A show of force that turned out to be a waste of time.

“She admitted to creating the account and sending them to herself,” Solorzano said.

In a statement Tuesday, Ezell's attorney said the charges did not reflect who Ezell is as a person, nor the type of advocate she has been for the people of the State of Oklahoma.

