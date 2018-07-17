Officers Respond To Reported Shooting In NW OKC

Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City Tuesday night.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 8300 block of NW 10th St.

According to authorities, two 17-year-olds who live at the complex got into an argument. The suspect went outside and shot the victim.

Police say the victim has non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. News 9 and News9.com will keep you updated as more information becomes available.