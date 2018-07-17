Former Oklahoma prison chaplain arrested on rape complaint

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The chaplain of a minimum security prison for women has resigned after he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a female inmate.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says Chaplain Don Dickerson resigned Tuesday after his arrest last week on a complaint of rape by instrumentation.

The 57-year-old corrections employee since 2000 was chaplain at the Kate Barnard Correctional Center in Oklahoma City. Corrections officials say they launched an investigation after learning of a possible inappropriate relationship between Dickerson and a female inmate.

Dickerson was arrested at the prison on Friday after he and the inmate were interviewed by investigators.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

