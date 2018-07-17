Small Earthquake Recorded Near Edmond

A small earthquake was recorded Tuesday near Edmond, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported about 3:40 p.m. Its epicenter was more than three miles east of Edmond, 13 miles northwest of Choctaw and 14 miles north, northeast of Oklahoma City.

The quake was less than four miles deep.

No immediate reports of damage or injury were reported.