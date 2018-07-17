Man suspected in California serial rapes drove for Lyft

Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organization

Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyers

Kushner tenants: We were pushed out for luxury condo buyers

Amid investigations and tensions, Trump and Putin ready to go 1-on-1

Putin arrives to go 1-on-1 with Trump at Helsinki summit

Amid investigations and tensions, Trump and Putin ready to go 1-on-1

Putin arrives to go 1-on-1 with Trump at Helsinki summit

President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."

Trump: summit with Putin off to a 'very, very good start'

President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.

President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.

Twenty current and former tenants of a New York City building owned by the Kushner Cos. allege it harassed them with construction hazards, apartment intrusions and rent hikes while trying to force them out to make way for high-paying condo buyers.

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

Federal immigration authorities say a suspected serial rapist who is charged with posing as a Northern California ride-sharing driver to prey on his victims was living in the country illegally.

Immigrant children are complaining of hunger, cold and fear in a voluminous court filing about conditions in U.S. holding facilities.

(Marie D. De Jes's/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this July 13, 2018, file photo, Allison, 6, and her mother Cindy Madrid share a moment during a news conference in Houston

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook

An Indiana prosecutor is crediting genealogy databases with helping identify a suspect in the 1988 abduction, rape and killing of an 8-year-old girl, saying criminals should be worried about these powerful new crime-fighting tools.

(Mike Moore/The Journal-Gazette via AP). Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards addresses members of the media during a press conference regarding April Tinsley at the Rousseau Center in Fort Wayne, Ind., Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people.

(Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP). This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows damage to the roof of a tour boat after an explosion sent lava flying through the roof off the Big Island of Hawaii

MGM Resorts International has sued hundreds of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in a bid to avoid liability for the gunfire that rained down from its Mandalay Bay casino-resort in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/Ransall Chase). Former Department of Correction counselor Patricia May describes some of the many paintings by Delaware prison inmates that decorate her home in Hockessin, Del., Monday, July 16, 2018.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington

With Trump endorsement, Roby tries to fend off GOP challenge

Environmentalists and community activists are trying to persuade a judge that the public might not be safe on a Colorado wildlife refuge that used to be a buffer zone around a nuclear weapons plant.

(AP Photo/Dan Elliott, File). FILE--In this Aug. 11, 2017 file photo, visitors approach a former ranch house and barn during a guided hike on the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge near Denver

Judge asked to keep public away from ex-nuke weapons plant

A Texas death row inmate was set for execution Tuesday evening as lawyers argued in the courts that the state parole board improperly refused his clemency request because he's black.

(AP Photo/Mike Graczyk). This June 13, 2018, photo shows death-row inmate Christopher Young outside death row during an interview at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Polunsky Unit near Livingston, Texas.

By PAUL ELIAS

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Ride-sharing company Lyft said Tuesday that it's investigating how a former driver now charged in a series of rapes passed a background check even though federal immigration officials say the suspect was living in the country illegally.

The San Francisco district attorney's office charged Orlando Vilchez Lazo, 36, with raping four women while posing as a ride-share driver in San Francisco.

Lyft spokeswoman Kate Margolis said the company is investigating Lazo's employment history.

She said company officials "have no reason to believe these incidents occurred" while the suspect was on duty.

Margolis didn't respond to requests for the timeframe of the suspect's employment with the company. Company officials told other media outlets Vilchez Lazo was "deactivated" as a Lyft driver last week after his arrest.

Margolis also said it appears Vilchez Lazo "fraudulently represented himself" in applying to drive for Lyft and passing its background check despite his immigration status. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said Tuesday that Vilchez Lazo was living in the United States illegally.

San Francisco district attorney spokesman Alex Bastian said investigators are also looking into the suspect's work history with Lyft. Vilchez Lazo was originally charged with impersonating a ride-share driver.

ICE said it plans to deport Vilchez Lazo to his native Peru if he's ever released from custody on the rape case.

The charges he faces carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. And on Tuesday, a judge revoked bail and ordered Vilchez Lazo to remain jailed while awaiting trial, which hasn't been scheduled.

ICE also said it formally asked the San Francisco Sheriff's Department on Friday to detain Lazo for federal immigration custody in the unlikely event he is ordered released from jail.

Vilchez Lazo was arrested last week on multiple allegations, including four counts of felony rape.

Deputy public defender Eric Quandt is expected to be formally appointed to represent Vilchez Lazo when he is arraigned Thursday.

"ICE has made this case about sanctuary laws and immigration status, and that has nothing to do with the charges that are being brought by the district attorney," Quandt told reporters outside court.

ICE officials said they believe its detainer request will be ignored because San Francisco's so-called sanctuary city policy bars local authorities from cooperating with most deportation efforts.

ICE officials criticized the San Francisco's immigration policy, which has also been adopted in scores of cities and counties across the nation. The policy "not only provides a refuge for illegal aliens, but it also shields criminal aliens who prey on people in the community," ICE spokesman Richard Rocha said.

San Francisco sheriff's spokeswoman Nancy Crowley said the department didn't have a response to ICE's request to detain the suspect "because there is nothing to respond to."

Crowley said the suspect "isn't going anywhere anytime soon" and if he's convicted, he will be sent to prison.

"ICE asked us to notify them when he's released," Crowley said. "The individual is going to be in jail for some time."

President Donald Trump made opposition to sanctuary city laws one of his main campaign themes. Trump took particular aim at San Francisco's policy after a man federal authorities say was living in the country illegally was charged with shooting to death Kate Steinle in July 2015.

The San Francisco sheriff's department ignored an ICE request to detain Jose Ines Garcia Zarate after local marijuana charges were dropped several weeks before Steinle was shot while walking on a popular pedestrian pier with her father.

A jury acquitted Garcia Zarate of murder and homicide charges after he said the gun that killed Steinle accidentally fired when he found it underneath the pier bench he was sitting on.

Garcia Zarate is now in federal custody after the U.S. Attorney's office charged him with two illegal gun possession charges.

He has pleaded not guilty and faces trial later this year.

