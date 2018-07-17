MGM sues Vegas mass shooting victims, argues it isn't liable

Tuesday, July 17 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-07-17 18:53:34 GMT
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a GOP strategy session. Roby is seeking Republican redemption in a runoff election th...
Once a Trump critic, GOP congresswoman Martha Roby seeks redemption in Alabama runoff.More >>
The heated debate over how Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh would vote on the Affordable Care Act might not matter. With five past defenders of the ACA still on the nation's highest court, the odds tilt in...More >>
MGM Resorts International has sued hundreds of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in a bid to avoid liability for the gunfire that rained down from its Mandalay Bay casino-resort in Las...More >>
(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. Former Ohio State president E. Gordon Gee and former vice president of human resources Linda Tom tell The Columbus Dispatch they don't remember r...
A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop "rampant sexual misconduct" by a now-dead team doctor despite being "repeatedly informed" about his behavior.More >>
(Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP). This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows damage to the roof of a tour boat after an explosion sent lava flying through the roof off the Big Island of Hawa...
Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a...More >>
(GSFC) via AP, File). FILE - This April 3, 2017 image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter. A team of astronomers is reporting the recent discovery of a dozen new moons circling the giant gas planet. That brings the number of moons at Jupi...
Scientists have found more moons circling Jupiter, bringing the total to 79 at the giant gas planet.More >>
(AP Photo/Ransall Chase). Former Department of Correction counselor Patricia May describes some of the many paintings by Delaware prison inmates that decorate her home in Hockessin, Del., Monday, July 16, 2018. May, a state corrections counselor who wa...
Police say a bicyclist who weaved past the gates blocking access to a bridge over a river in eastern Wisconsin escaped serious injury after falling into the gap that was created when the bridge started to rise.More >>
(Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Jason Kessler walks through a crowd of protesters in front of the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse ahead of a decision regarding the covered Confederate statue...
Charlottesville's leaders have decided their city isn't ready for Emancipation and Justice, giving the former Lee and Jackson parks neutral names.More >>
Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia
Twenty current and former tenants of a New York City building owned by the Kushner Cos. allege it harassed them with construction hazards, apartment intrusions and rent hikes while trying to force them out to make way for high-paying condo buyers.
Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organization
LAS VEGAS (AP) - MGM Resorts International has sued hundreds of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in a bid to avoid liability for the gunfire that rained down from its Mandalay Bay casino-resort in Las Vegas.
The company argues in lawsuits filed Friday in Nevada and California that it has "no liability of any kind" to survivors or families of slain victims under a federal law enacted after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
A high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and injured hundreds more last year after he shattered the windows of his Mandalay Bay suite and fired on a concert crowd below.
Attorney Robert Eglet represents victims who have sued MGM and described the company's move as "outrageous."
MGM's lawsuits target victims who have sued the company and voluntarily dismissed their claims or have threatened to sue.
