Dems see Kavanaugh as Obamacare threat, but law likely safe

Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organization

Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyers

President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."

President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.

President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.

Twenty current and former tenants of a New York City building owned by the Kushner Cos. allege it harassed them with construction hazards, apartment intrusions and rent hikes while trying to force them out to make way for high-paying condo buyers.

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

Charlottesville's leaders have decided their city isn't ready for Emancipation and Justice, giving the former Lee and Jackson parks neutral names.

(Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Jason Kessler walks through a crowd of protesters in front of the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse ahead of a decision regarding the covered Confederate statue...

Police say a bicyclist who weaved past the gates blocking access to a bridge over a river in eastern Wisconsin escaped serious injury after falling into the gap that was created when the bridge started to rise.

Hot and dry weather is hindering efforts to slow the growth of a wildfire near Yosemite National Park that killed a California firefighter.

(AP Photo/Ransall Chase). Former Department of Correction counselor Patricia May describes some of the many paintings by Delaware prison inmates that decorate her home in Hockessin, Del., Monday, July 16, 2018. May, a state corrections counselor who wa...

A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop "rampant sexual misconduct" by a now-dead team doctor despite being "repeatedly informed" about his behavior.

(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. Former Ohio State president E. Gordon Gee and former vice president of human resources Linda Tom tell The Columbus Dispatch they don't remember r...

MGM Resorts International has sued hundreds of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in a bid to avoid liability for the gunfire that rained down from its Mandalay Bay casino-resort in Las Vegas.

The heated debate over how Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh would vote on the Affordable Care Act might not matter. With five past defenders of the ACA still on the nation's highest court, the odds tilt in favor of the law being allowed to stand.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a GOP strategy session. Roby is seeking Republican redemption in a runoff election th...

Scientists have found more moons circling Jupiter, bringing the total to 79 at the giant gas planet.

(GSFC) via AP, File). FILE - This April 3, 2017 image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter. A team of astronomers is reporting the recent discovery of a dozen new moons circling the giant gas planet. That brings the number of moons at Jupi...

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people.

(Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP). This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows damage to the roof of a tour boat after an explosion sent lava flying through the roof off the Big Island of Hawa...

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - The heated debate over how Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh would vote on the Affordable Care Act might not matter. As long as five past defenders of the health care law remain on the nation's highest court, the odds tilt in favor of it being allowed to stand.

Some Democrats are warning that President Donald Trump's designee could spell doom for the statute, even as some conservatives are portraying Kavanaugh as sympathetic to former President Barack Obama's landmark legislation.

But where Kavanaugh would vote if he joins the Supreme Court is less clear than both sides suggest, according to an Associated Press review of the appeals court judge's decisions, other writings and speeches.

Kavanaugh could get to weigh in on the health care statute if the high court takes up a lawsuit brought by Texas and 19 other states. Those states are seeking to strike down the entire law because the Republican-backed tax overhaul removed fines for not having health insurance.

The Trump administration recently said in that case that it will no longer defend the ACA's protections for people with pre-existing medical conditions, nor its limits on how much insurers can charge older customers.

But if Chief Justice John Roberts joins the four Democratic appointees in upholding the law - as he did in the two previous challenges - Kavanaugh wouldn't be the deciding factor. Retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy joined the majority on the second decision, in 2015, for a 6-3 majority.

Still, Timothy Jost, emeritus professor at the Washington and Lee University School of Law, said while there are some clues, it's not clear how Kavanaugh would view a health care case as a justice.

"In what he has written so far, I don't see Kavanaugh as an existential threat to the Affordable Care Act," Jost said. But "he may well develop into one" when he has the power to throw out Supreme Court precedent, he added.

Some conservatives see Kavanaugh as the author of "a road map" for upholding the health care overhaul, while liberals fear he'll be a willing tool for Trump's efforts to scuttle it.

At the heart of the debate is Kavanaugh's lengthy 2011 dissent in a challenge to the individual mandate, the requirement that people have health insurance or pay a penalty. Kavanaugh, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, argued that federal law required the appeals court to turn away the case until challengers had actually paid the fine, and urged his colleagues to not rush to answer the consequential constitutional question.

"After all, what appears to be obviously correct now can look quite different just a few years down the road," Kavanaugh wrote in the dissent.

At least one conservative critic has blamed Kavanaugh for providing the theory that led Roberts to save the law in 2012. Kavanaugh's conclusion that the fee for not having health insurance is a "tax" - even though Congress called it a "penalty" - was echoed by Roberts in his explanation for upholding the individual mandate.

Kavanaugh also said the courts "should be wary of upending" the law, and suggested that "just a minor tweak" could ensure its constitutionality.

But in his opinion, Kavanaugh also called the health care overhaul unprecedented and expressed concern about legislative overreach, saying "we should hesitate to unnecessarily decide a case that could usher in a significant expansion of Congressional authority with no obvious principled limit."

Justin Walker, a University of Louisville law professor who clerked for Kavanaugh, calls conservative criticism "nonsense." Walker wrote he was certain that "the only justices following a roadmap from Brett Kavanaugh were the ones who said Obamacare was unconstitutional."

At the same time, Democrats are using the law's protections for people with pre-existing conditions as a rallying cry in the fight against Kavanaugh.

"There is probably nothing more vital to the American people that's at stake in the Supreme Court than the ability to protect families who have members with pre-existing conditions," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

"Obamacare" has been a winning issue for Republicans, but polls indicate public opinion may be shifting. About half of Americans now hold a favorable view of the law, compared with 41 percent who disapprove, according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey.

Liberals point to a 2015 Trump tweet in assuming Kavanaugh would live up to the then-candidate's pledge that his judicial appointees "will do the right thing unlike Bush's appointee John Roberts on Obamacare."

They're raising alarm about Kavanaugh's suggestion in his 2011 dissent that the president can decline to enforce a law that regulates private individuals if the president finds it unconstitutional, even if a court has or would uphold it.

"Of all the choices the President had for this position, he chose the one person who has indicated on the record that he believes the President is above the law," Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan said in a statement.

Kavanaugh's opponents also point to a 2015 opinion disagreeing with the appeals court's ruling in the case of a religious-liberty challenge to the overhaul's contraceptive coverage mandate. That provision requires most employers to provide health insurance for their employees.

Religious groups challenged a requirement that they submit a form so the insurer could continue contraceptive coverage for their employees with separate funds provided by the insurer or the government. Kavanaugh agreed that the mandate infringed on the rights of the religious organizations.

In a Heritage Foundation lecture last year, Kavanaugh stopped short of saying whether he believed the 2012 Supreme Court ruling upholding the health care law was wrong. But he voiced frustration with the way Roberts arrived at his vote by following the judicial principle of avoiding ruling on constitutionality because of ambiguity, "not on the proper interpretation of the Constitution" or the best interpretation of the statute.

"In my view, this is a very odd state of affairs," Kavanaugh said.

____

Sewell reported from Cincinnati. Associated Press writers Mark Sherman and Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar in Washington contributed.

____

Follow Alanna Durkin Richer at http://twitter.com/aedurkinricher and read more of her work at http://bit.ly/2hIhzDb. Follow Dan Sewell at http://www.twitter.com/dansewell and see more of his work at https://apnews.com/search/dan%20sewell

