Hot weather hindering efforts against blaze near Yosemite

Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organization

Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyers

Kushner tenants: We were pushed out for luxury condo buyers

Amid investigations and tensions, Trump and Putin ready to go 1-on-1

Putin arrives to go 1-on-1 with Trump at Helsinki summit

Amid investigations and tensions, Trump and Putin ready to go 1-on-1

Putin arrives to go 1-on-1 with Trump at Helsinki summit

President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."

Trump: summit with Putin off to a 'very, very good start'

President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.

President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.

Twenty current and former tenants of a New York City building owned by the Kushner Cos. allege it harassed them with construction hazards, apartment intrusions and rent hikes while trying to force them out to make way for high-paying condo buyers.

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

The father of an engineering student from India who was fatally shot in Kansas City says he has many unanswered questions after police killed a person of interest in the case.

(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.). Koppu Ram Mohan, father of Indian student Sharath Koppu who was shot dead in the U.S. sits beside a photograph of his son in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. 25-year-old Koppu was shot on July 6 during an a...

A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop "rampant sexual misconduct" by a now-dead team doctor despite being "repeatedly informed" about his behavior.

(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. Former Ohio State president E. Gordon Gee and former vice president of human resources Linda Tom tell The Columbus Dispatch they don't remember r...

The author of novels such as "The World According to Garp" and "The Cider House Rules" that examine the complexities of sexual differences and other social issues is this year's winner of a lifetime achievement award.

(Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2016 file photo, John Irving speaks at a book discussion for his novel "Avenue of Mysteries" at Coral Gables Congregational Church in Miami. Irving is this year’s winner of a lif...

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of fatally strangling and stabbing David ...

(AP Photo/Ransall Chase). Former Department of Correction counselor Patricia May describes some of the many paintings by Delaware prison inmates that decorate her home in Hockessin, Del., Monday, July 16, 2018. May, a state corrections counselor who wa...

Charlottesville's leaders have decided their city isn't ready for Emancipation and Justice, giving the former Lee and Jackson parks neutral names.

(Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Jason Kessler walks through a crowd of protesters in front of the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse ahead of a decision regarding the covered Confederate statue...

Hot and dry weather is hindering efforts to slow the growth of a wildfire near Yosemite National Park that killed a California firefighter.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). The Ferguson Fire burns along a ridgeline in unincorporated Mariposa County, Calif, on Monday, July 16, 2018.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a GOP strategy session. Roby is seeking Republican redemption in a runoff election th...

The man suspected of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander is heading to court.

(Christopher Evans/The Boston Herald via AP). Members of the Chesna family, from left, Michael's brother Eric, his mother Maryann and father Chuckie, support each other during a vigil for slain Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna and an innocent bys...

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people.

(Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP). This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows damage to the roof of a tour boat after an explosion sent lava flying through the roof off the Big Island of Hawa...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Inmate firefighters clear brush to create a fire break while battling the Ferguson Fire in unincorporated Mariposa County, Calif, on Monday, July 16, 2018.

MARIPOSA, Calif. (AP) - Hot and dry weather is hindering efforts to slow the growth of a wildfire near Yosemite National Park that killed a California firefighter.

The U.S. Forest Service said Tuesday the blaze roaring through dry brush and timber has scorched more than 19 square miles (49 square kilometers) in steep terrain on the park's western edge. It's just 5 percent contained.

Officials say temperatures have spiked to 95 degrees (35 degrees Celsius) and the same conditions are expected throughout the week.

The blaze in Mariposa County started Friday and the growing flames shut down a key route into the park at the peak of tourist season. It also led to mandatory evacuations in nearby communities.

Trails, campgrounds, restaurants and lodges at Yosemite National Park are open, though smoke from the wildfire is polluting the air and limiting visibility.

