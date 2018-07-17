107-Year-Old Stillwater Woman Dies Weeks After Parade Celebrating Her Birthday

Myda Lewis, who rode down Main Street Stillwater last month in a parade organized just for 107th birthday, passed away Monday night.

Myda was born June 21, 1911, before World War I and just four years after Oklahoma became a state.

With the help of Westhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation, hundreds of people lined five blocks in Stillwater to celebrate Myda in June, making her birthday wish, to ride in a convertible like she was in a parade, come true.

There will not be a public service for Myda.