Okla. State Department Of Health Attorney Resigns

Tuesday, July 17 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-07-17 15:47:38 GMT
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a GOP strategy session. Roby is seeking Republican redemption in a runoff election th...
Once a Trump critic, GOP congresswoman Martha Roby seeks redemption in Alabama runoff.More >>
Tuesday, July 17 2018 11:46 AM EDT2018-07-17 15:46:06 GMT
Members of Congress are warning that newspapers in their home states are in danger of layoffs, cutting coverage or going out of business entirely if the United States maintains recently imposed tariffs on Canadian...More >>
Tuesday, July 17 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-07-17 15:45:57 GMT
(Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP). Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during an interview with "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace after his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.
For Vladimir Putin, holding a summit with Donald Trump was a victory in itself.More >>
Tuesday, July 17 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-07-17 15:45:49 GMT
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.
Trump's embrace of Putin, questioning of US intelligence agencies' findings of Russian election meddling cap a European tour marked by criticism.More >>
Tuesday, July 17 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-07-17 15:45:28 GMT
(AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini). Security personnel patrol near a park where a would-be attacker was killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 16, 2018. A would-be suicide attacker was shot and killed by police in Kabul before he was able to get close to ...
Trump administration appears to be shifting tactics in Afghanistan, saying it's open to holding direct talks with the Taliban.More >>
Tuesday, July 17 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-07-17 15:45:24 GMT
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). U.S. President Donald Trump, left, smiles beside Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.
President Donald Trump says Russian President Vladimir Putin made an 'incredible offer' of law enforcement collaboration during the leaders' one-on-one summit.More >>
Tuesday, July 17 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-07-17 15:45:16 GMT
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., criticizes President Donald Trump's performance during his side-by-side news conference with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, as he speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
Republicans join Democrats in condemning Trump's remarks at summit with Russia, suggest Putin had a good day at America's expense.More >>
