OSDH General Counsel Resigns, Stands Accused Of Falsifying Death Threats

The former attorney for the Oklahoma State Department of Health is accused of falsifying death threats against herself and has been charged in Oklahoma County district court.

Julia Marie Ezell was charged Tuesday. She faces three counts of using a computer to send herself death threats and then falsely report a made-up crime. Ezell resigned as health department general counsel on Friday.

Her resignation letter read:

Effectively immediately I resign my position as General Counsel of the Oklahoma State Department of Health. I am so sorry.

Her resignation came days after the department adopted rules for the implementation of medical marijuana across the state.

This is a developing story.