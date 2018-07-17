OSDH General Counsel Resigns, Stands Accused Of Falsifying Death - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OSDH General Counsel Resigns, Stands Accused Of Falsifying Death Threats

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Welton, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The former attorney for the Oklahoma State Department of Health is accused of falsifying death threats against herself and has been charged in Oklahoma County district court. 

Julia Marie Ezell was charged Tuesday. She faces three counts of using a computer to send herself death threats and then falsely report a made-up crime. Ezell resigned as health department general counsel on Friday.

Her resignation letter read:

Effectively immediately I resign my position as General Counsel of the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

I am so sorry.

Her resignation came days after the department adopted rules for the implementation of medical marijuana across the state.

See Also: Lawsuits Filed Against State Health Department Concerning Medical Marijuana Rules

This is a developing story.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

  • PoliticalMore>>

  • The Latest: Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling

    The Latest: Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 2:58 PM EDT2018-07-17 18:58:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.
    President Donald Trump will make remarks Tuesday afternoon about his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he faces mounting criticism allies and foes alike about his failure to publicly condemn Russian...More >>
    President Donald Trump will make remarks Tuesday afternoon about his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he faces mounting criticism allies and foes alike about his failure to publicly condemn Russian election meddling.More >>

  • Dems see Kavanaugh as Obamacare threat, but law likely safe

    Dems see Kavanaugh as Obamacare threat, but law likely safe

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 2:58 PM EDT2018-07-17 18:58:16 GMT
    The heated debate over how Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh would vote on the Affordable Care Act might not matter. With five past defenders of the ACA still on the nation's highest court, the odds tilt in...More >>
    The heated debate over how Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh would vote on the Affordable Care Act might not matter. With five past defenders of the ACA still on the nation's highest court, the odds tilt in favor of the law being allowed to stand.More >>

  • With Trump's endorsement, Roby tries to fend off challenge

    With Trump's endorsement, Roby tries to fend off challenge

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-07-17 18:53:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a GOP strategy session. Roby is seeking Republican redemption in a runoff election th...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a GOP strategy session. Roby is seeking Republican redemption in a runoff election th...
    Once a Trump critic, GOP congresswoman Martha Roby seeks redemption in Alabama runoff.More >>
    Once a Trump critic, GOP congresswoman Martha Roby seeks redemption in Alabama runoff.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.