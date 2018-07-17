Child Dies After Being Found Unresponsive At Daycare Near Yukon

A child died at a local hospital after being found unresponsive at a daycare near Yukon, News 9 has learned.

Police were called Wednesday afternoon to a daycare in the 700 block of N Cemetery Road.

Sterling Michael Gerber, 7 months old, was found unresponsive on the floor. Sterling's parents told police Sterling was acting normal and was fine before going to daycare at 8:30 a.m. that day.

The baby took a bottle at 9:30 a.m. and was fussing while feeding with a teacher on the floor. The baby was propped on a boppy pillow on the floor and fell asleep, according to the report.

The teacher left to check on another child and was reportedly gone for only a few minutes. When the teacher came back, the baby was not breathing and she called for the director of the daycare.

The daycare tried to perform CPR until emergency responders arrived, the report said.

News 9 is waiting for the state medical examiner's report concerning the child's death.