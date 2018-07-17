Child Dies After Being Found Unresponsive At Daycare Near Yukon - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Child Dies After Being Found Unresponsive At Daycare Near Yukon

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A child died at a local hospital after being found unresponsive at a daycare near Yukon, News 9 has learned.

Police were called Wednesday afternoon to a daycare in the 700 block of N Cemetery Road. 

Sterling Michael Gerber, 7 months old, was found unresponsive on the floor. Sterling's parents told police Sterling was acting normal and was fine before going to daycare at 8:30 a.m. that day.

The baby took a bottle at 9:30 a.m. and was fussing while feeding with a teacher on the floor. The baby was propped on a boppy pillow on the floor and fell asleep, according to the report.

The teacher left to check on another child and was reportedly gone for only a few minutes. When the teacher came back, the baby was not breathing and she called for the director of the daycare.

The daycare tried to perform CPR until emergency responders arrived, the report said.

News 9 is waiting for the state medical examiner's report concerning the child's death.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.