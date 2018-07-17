Bethany Police Identify Suspect, Victim In Fatal Shooting Of Teen

Bethany Police have identified the teenage victim and suspect involved in a recent fatal gun shooting.

Authorities were initially dispatched to a home near North Wilburn Avenue and Northwest 17th Street after a 911 call was received concerning a shooting Sunday night.

Officers located the victim, identified as Floyd Davenport IV of Muskogee. Davenport was transported to OU Medical Center where he later died.

While at the scene, officials located another teenager, 16-year-old Rodrigues White of Muskogee. Police said the teens were supposed to be watching the Bethany home for someone during their visit.

White was interviewed by police and arrested after questioning.

Current charges are manslaughter and reckless conduct.