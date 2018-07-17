COOP Ale Works To Move Into 23rd Street Armory - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

COOP Ale Works To Move Into 23rd Street Armory

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

COOP Ale Works is moving. 

The local craft brewery will be moving from southwest Oklahoma City to the 23rd Street Armory near the Broadway Extension. 

COOP Ale Works bought the 87,000-plus-square-foot building from the state for $600,000. 

The brewery said the exterior of the building will be maintained to honor the building's history. The inside will be turned into a brewery production floor, a full-service restaurant, a 22-room boutique hotel, multiple event spaces, and offices and meeting rooms. 

The project will be about $20 million to complete. 

Click here to watch the announcement.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.