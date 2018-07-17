COOP Ale Works To Move Into 23rd Street Armory

COOP Ale Works is moving.

The local craft brewery will be moving from southwest Oklahoma City to the 23rd Street Armory near the Broadway Extension.

It’s official! The historic 23rd Street Armory building will be our new home. ???? pic.twitter.com/sUh8esVD0j — COOPAleWorks (@COOPAleWorks) July 17, 2018

COOP Ale Works bought the 87,000-plus-square-foot building from the state for $600,000.

The brewery said the exterior of the building will be maintained to honor the building's history. The inside will be turned into a brewery production floor, a full-service restaurant, a 22-room boutique hotel, multiple event spaces, and offices and meeting rooms.

The project will be about $20 million to complete.

Click here to watch the announcement.