Heat Advisory In Effect Along With Chance Of A Few Storms - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Heat Advisory In Effect Along With Chance Of A Few Storms

Posted: Updated:
By Jed Castles, News 9 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The heat wave is kicking into full gear this week. 

First, a few storms will be possible early Tuesday. Chances look best out north and east of the metro into the evening. 

Temps on Wednesday could see 100. 

The heat wave will kick into full gear by Thursday and continue thru the weekend. These will be the hottest temps of the year. Temps will be near record levels by the weekend and definitely above normal into early next week. Heat advisories will continue and could see excessive heat warnings by late week. 

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Jed!

Knowledge Center

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

SKYNEWS 9 HD

When there is breaking news across the state SkyNEWS 9 HD can be first on the scene.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Oklahoma roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD

    When there is breaking news across the state SkyNEWS 9 HD can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.