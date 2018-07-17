A Few Storms Tuesday With Dangerous Heat To Follow

The heat wave is kicking into full gear this week.

First, a few storms will be possible early Tuesday. Chances look best out north and east of the metro into the evening. Storms will be isolated primarily north of I-40. Very low end severe storms possible with gusty wind and pea size hail.

Temps on Wednesday could see 100.

9 DAY: HEAT WARNING! The highs will climb above 100 starting Wednesday. Heat advisories or warnings will possible into the weekend.@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/C5YVh9tHU3 — Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) July 17, 2018

The heat wave will kick into full gear by Thursday and continue thru the weekend. These will be the hottest temps of the year. Temps will be near record levels by the weekend and definitely above normal into early next week. Heat advisories will continue and could see excessive heat warnings by late week.