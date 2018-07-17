APNewsBreak: Author John Irving wins literary peace award

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

The Justice Department announced charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential election

The Justice Department announced charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential election

Authorities say an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper dragged for a mile by a suspect fleeing at high speed from a traffic stop has escaped with minor injuries

Authorities say an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper dragged for a mile by a suspect fleeing at high speed from a traffic stop has escaped with minor injuries

President Donald Trump's persistence in pursuing friendly ties with Vladimir Putin has highlighted a growing disconnect within his administration over Russia policy

President Donald Trump's persistence in pursuing friendly ties with Vladimir Putin has highlighted a growing disconnect within his administration over Russia policy

A 6-year-old girl from El Salvador who became a face of the Trump administration's practice of separating immigrant families at the border has been reunited with her mother

A 6-year-old girl from El Salvador who became a face of the Trump administration's practice of separating immigrant families at the border has been reunited with her mother

Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organization

Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organization

Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyers

Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyers

President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."

President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."

Trump: summit with Putin off to a 'very, very good start'

Trump: summit with Putin off to a 'very, very good start'

The author of novels such as "The World According to Garp" and "The Cider House Rules" that examine the complexities of sexual differences and other social issues is this year's winner of a lifetime achievement award.

The author of novels such as "The World According to Garp" and "The Cider House Rules" that examine the complexities of sexual differences and other social issues is this year's winner of a lifetime achievement award.

(Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2016 file photo, John Irving speaks at a book discussion for his novel "Avenue of Mysteries" at Coral Gables Congregational Church in Miami. Irving is this year’s winner of a lif...

(Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2016 file photo, John Irving speaks at a book discussion for his novel "Avenue of Mysteries" at Coral Gables Congregational Church in Miami. Irving is this year’s winner of a lif...

Porn star Stormy Daniels is set to return to Ohio next month, three weeks after her arrest at a Columbus strip club on charges that were later dropped.

Porn star Stormy Daniels is set to return to Ohio next month, three weeks after her arrest at a Columbus strip club on charges that were later dropped.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels is set to return to Ohio next mon...

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels is set to return to Ohio next mon...

A state corrections counselor who was taken hostage during a deadly riot last year at Delaware's maximum-security prison says prison officials are to blame.

A state corrections counselor who was taken hostage during a deadly riot last year at Delaware's maximum-security prison says prison officials are to blame.

(AP Photo/Randall Chase). Former Department of Correction counselor Patricia May displays examples of paintings by Delaware prison inmates that decorate her home in Hockessin, Del., Monday, July 16, 2018. May, a state corrections counselor who was take...

(AP Photo/Randall Chase). Former Department of Correction counselor Patricia May displays examples of paintings by Delaware prison inmates that decorate her home in Hockessin, Del., Monday, July 16, 2018. May, a state corrections counselor who was take...

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people.

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a...

(Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP). This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows damage to the roof of a tour boat after an explosion sent lava flying through the roof off the Big Island of Hawa...

(Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP). This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows damage to the roof of a tour boat after an explosion sent lava flying through the roof off the Big Island of Hawa...

Amazon is extending its annual "Prime Day" promotion to 36 hours this year and will try to lure more deal-seekers to the aisles of Whole Foods.

Amazon is extending its annual "Prime Day" promotion to 36 hours this year and will try to lure more deal-seekers to the aisles of Whole Foods.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, packages ride on a conveyor system at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon's Prime Day starts July 16, 2018, and will be six hours longer than last year's and will ...

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, packages ride on a conveyor system at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon's Prime Day starts July 16, 2018, and will be six hours longer than last year's and will ...

An activist says he's asked Chicago Police for the body camera footage from all the officers at the scene where an officer fatally shot a man over the weekend.

An activist says he's asked Chicago Police for the body camera footage from all the officers at the scene where an officer fatally shot a man over the weekend.

The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border.

The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border.

A self-described lucky beachcomber says her best find yet is a woman who survived a 250-foot car plunge off a cliff and a week stranded on a remote California beach.

A self-described lucky beachcomber says her best find yet is a woman who survived a 250-foot car plunge off a cliff and a week stranded on a remote California beach.

(Monterey County Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Friday, July 13, 2018, photo posted on the Monterey County, Calif., Sheriff's Office Twitter feed, authorities tend to Angela Hernandez, foreground center, after she was rescued, in Morro Bay, Calif. A...

(Monterey County Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Friday, July 13, 2018, photo posted on the Monterey County, Calif., Sheriff's Office Twitter feed, authorities tend to Angela Hernandez, foreground center, after she was rescued, in Morro Bay, Calif. A...

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a GOP strategy session. Roby is seeking Republican redemption in a runoff election th...

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a GOP strategy session. Roby is seeking Republican redemption in a runoff election th...

Charlottesville's leaders have decided their city isn't ready for Emancipation and Justice, giving the former Lee and Jackson parks neutral names.

Charlottesville's leaders have decided their city isn't ready for Emancipation and Justice, giving the former Lee and Jackson parks neutral names.

(Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Jason Kessler walks through a crowd of protesters in front of the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse ahead of a decision regarding the covered Confederate statue...

(Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Jason Kessler walks through a crowd of protesters in front of the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse ahead of a decision regarding the covered Confederate statue...

(Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2016 file photo, John Irving speaks at a book discussion for his novel "Avenue of Mysteries" at Coral Gables Congregational Church in Miami. Irving is this year’s winner of a lif...

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - The author of novels such as "The World According to Garp" and "The Cider House Rules" that examine the complexities of sexual differences and other social issues is this year's winner of a lifetime achievement award celebrating literature's power to foster peace, social justice and global understanding, organizers said Tuesday.

Dayton Literary Peace Prize officials chose John Irving, whose first novel, "Setting Free the Bears," was published 50 years ago when he was 26, for the Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award. It's named for the late U.S. diplomat who brokered the 1995 Bosnia peace accords reached in Ohio.

Sharon Rab, founder and chairwoman of the peace prize foundation, said Irving's books often show "the tragedy of a lack of empathy and sympathy for our fellow humans ... through books - especially Irving's books - readers learn to understand and identify with people different from themselves."

Irving's all-time best-selling novel, "A Prayer for Owen Meany," examines faith, fate and social justice through the intertwined lives of two boyhood friends. Often using humor to illuminate deep topics, Irving's works have included bisexual, homosexual and transgender people.

The National Book Award-winning "The World According to Garp" was made into a movie starring the late Robin Williams, and Irving won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for the movie version of "The Cider House Rules," which deals with issues including abortion.

Irving said in a statement that if a prize helps bring attention to his subject matter, he welcomes it.

"I've written about sexual difference and sexual minorities - at times, when the prevailing literary culture labeled it bizarre or unreachable," said the Exeter, New Hampshire-born author who now lives in Toronto. "I've written with the hope that the bigotry, hatred and flat-out violence perpetrated on sexual minorities would become a relic of the past. In that sense I've written in protest - I've written protest novels."

At 76, Irving is working on his 15th novel, a ghost story titled "Darkness as a Bride." His other writings have included the short story "Interior Space," recognized with an O. Henry Award in 1981.

The award carries a $10,000 prize. Previous winners include Studs Terkel, Taylor Branch, Gloria Steinem, and Elie Wiesel.

Irving and winners of fiction and nonfiction competitions will be honored Oct. 28 in Dayton.

___

Follow Dan Sewell at http://www.twitter.com/dansewell

To see his other work: https://apnews.com/search/dan%20sewell

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.