Website: Broken Arrow Best Place For First Time Home Buyers

Broken Arrow has been named the best city in the country for first-time home buyers, for the second time since 2014.

Personal finance website, WalletHub says it compares 27 factors in 300 cities, like housing affordability, real estate taxes and cost of living.

Mayor Craig Thurmond says it's no surprise Broken Arrow ranks at the top of this list.

"Your money goes farther there, meaning you can purchase a higher value home, than you could in other parts of the country," said Craig Thurmond.

According to real estate database Zillow, the current median home value in Broken Arrow is $161,700 as of May 2018.