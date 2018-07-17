Hawaii lava boat tours continue after explosion, injuries

Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organization

Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyers

President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."

Trump: summit with Putin off to a 'very, very good start'

President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.

Twenty current and former tenants of a New York City building owned by the Kushner Cos. allege it harassed them with construction hazards, apartment intrusions and rent hikes while trying to force them out to make way for high-paying condo buyers.

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

Federal immigration authorities say a suspected serial rapist who is charged with posing as a Northern California ride-sharing driver to prey on his victims was living in the country illegally.

Immigrant children are complaining of hunger, cold and fear in a voluminous court filing about conditions in U.S. holding facilities.

(Marie D. De Jes's/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this July 13, 2018, file photo, Allison, 6, and her mother Cindy Madrid share a moment during a news conference in Houston

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook

An Indiana prosecutor is crediting genealogy databases with helping identify a suspect in the 1988 abduction, rape and killing of an 8-year-old girl, saying criminals should be worried about these powerful new crime-fighting tools.

(Mike Moore/The Journal-Gazette via AP). Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards addresses members of the media during a press conference regarding April Tinsley at the Rousseau Center in Fort Wayne, Ind., Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people.

(Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP). This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows damage to the roof of a tour boat after an explosion sent lava flying through the roof off the Big Island of Hawaii

MGM Resorts International has sued hundreds of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in a bid to avoid liability for the gunfire that rained down from its Mandalay Bay casino-resort in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/Ransall Chase). Former Department of Correction counselor Patricia May describes some of the many paintings by Delaware prison inmates that decorate her home in Hockessin, Del., Monday, July 16, 2018.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington

Environmentalists and community activists are trying to persuade a judge that the public might not be safe on a Colorado wildlife refuge that used to be a buffer zone around a nuclear weapons plant.

(AP Photo/Dan Elliott, File). FILE--In this Aug. 11, 2017 file photo, visitors approach a former ranch house and barn during a guided hike on the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge near Denver

A Texas death row inmate was set for execution Tuesday evening as lawyers argued in the courts that the state parole board improperly refused his clemency request because he's black.

(AP Photo/Mike Graczyk). This June 13, 2018, photo shows death-row inmate Christopher Young outside death row during an interview at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Polunsky Unit near Livingston, Texas.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, plumes of steam rise as lava enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii.

By AUDREY McAVOY and CALEB JONES

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people.

The Coast Guard prohibits vessels from getting closer than 984 feet (300 meters) from where Kilauea volcano's lava oozes into the sea. The agency had been allowing experienced boat operators to apply for a special license to get closer up to 164 feet (50 meters), but it stopped allowing those exceptions Monday morning.

A woman in her 20s was transported to Honolulu in serious condition with a broken thigh bone. The other 22 people injured were treated for minor burns and scrapes, including 12 who were treated at a hospital in Hilo.

Moku Nui Lava Tours Captain Kanoa Jones, whose boat was not involved in Monday's incident at Kilauea volcano, said not running the tours would only withhold income from local restaurants and other businesses dependent on tourism, he said.

"If we stop operating, it not only hurts us, it hurts the community," Jones said.

The Coast Guard, state and local officials were investigating what happened.

Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West said the agency can't say whether it will change its safety zone rules until it finishes its investigation.

The county strictly limits access to the lava on land for safety reasons, making boat and helicopter tours the only options people have to witness volcanic spectacle in person. The ocean and aerial tours each cost about $250.

The restrictions have deterred many travelers from visiting the Big Island in general, and Puna near the volcano in particular.

Shane Turpin, the owner and captain of the vessel that was hit, said he never saw the explosion.

He and his tour group had been in the area for about 20 minutes making passes of the ocean entry about 500 yards - which is the length of five football fields - offshore, Turpin said.

He didn't observe "any major explosions," so he navigated his vessel closer, to about 250 yards (228 meters) away from the lava.

"As we were exiting the zone, all of a sudden everything around us exploded," he said. "It was everywhere."

The U.S. Geological Survey says explosions of varying sizes occur whenever 2,000-degree (1,093-degree Celsius) lava enters much colder seawater.

Monday's large blast may have been amplified by the relatively shallow water at the point where the lava entered the sea. That's because explosions occur much closer to the surface in such spots.

In contrast, lava that entered the ocean in 2016 hit a steep slope and quickly fell to deeper parts of the sea, said Janet Babb, a geologist with the U.S. Geological Survey.

The volcano has also been pumping more lava into the water now compared to past years, Babb said. Kilauea is sending to the sea as much as 26 times the amount of lava per second than it did during the 2016-17 eruption.

Officials have warned of the danger of getting close to lava entering the ocean, saying the interaction can create clouds of acid and fine glass. Despite the hazards, several companies operate such tours. The Coast Guard said tour vessels have operated in the area going back at least 20 years.

The molten rock is coming from the Kilauea volcano, which has been erupting continuously for the past 35 years. In May, its eruption entered a new phase when it began spurting lava through newly formed fissures in a residential neighborhood. It has destroyed more than 700 homes since then. But the only serious injury over the past two months was to a man who was hit by flying lava that broke his leg.

Captain Jones said an evening boat tour left for the ocean-entry site and it was business as usual.

"It is Mother Nature," Jones said. "You never know."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.