Father Accidentally Shoots, Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter While Clea - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Father Accidentally Shoots, Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter While Cleaning Gun

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
[File Photo] [File Photo]
SALEM, Ind. -

Indiana police say a 6-year-old girl was shot in the head and killed when the handgun her father was cleaning accidentally fired in southern Indiana.

Indiana State Police say Makayla S. Bowling was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting in rural Salem Friday night.

Police say her father was cleaning the gun inside a home Friday night and thought the weapon was unloaded, but it discharged, striking the girl in the head. The father’s name hasn’t been released.

Police say detectives don’t believe foul play was involved. The shooting remains under investigation.

Salem is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.