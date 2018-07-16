Oklahoma City Fire Responds To Storage Unit Fire In SW OKC

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a commercial fire in southwest Oklahoma City Monday.

The fire occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the Public Storage facility located in the 4100 block of S. May Avenue.

Officials say eight storage units were involved in the fire. Firefighters on scene were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

TAC 5: Approximately 8 small (5x8) storage units were affected by this fire. Crews knocked the fire down very quickly. Overhaul in process now. The cause of the fire is unknown at this point. pic.twitter.com/0AHim6ykdw — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) July 16, 2018

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

TAC5: A few more pics of the storage unit fire 4100 block south May Avenue. pic.twitter.com/RrkKPows4z — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) July 16, 2018

No injuries were reported.