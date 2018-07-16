Oklahoma AG Mike Hunter Says His Office Will Review Legal Challe - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma AG Mike Hunter Says His Office Will Review Legal Challenge To SQ788 Rules

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter (AP photo) Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter (AP photo)

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter tweeted Monday that his office will reviews the legal challenge to the Oklahoma Department of Health's rules on SQ 788, regarding medical marijuana. 

"Our review will be thoughtful, thorough & transparent. We will publicly release the findings provided to Tom Bates when completed, hopefully by the end of the week," Hunter said in the tweet. 

07/15/18: Could Medical Marijuana Help Curb The Opioid Crisis?

The attorney general’s response comes after a letter from ODH Interim Commissioner Tom Bates requested counsel from the Attorney General’s Office on ‘how best to proceed with the defense of this action’.

07/16/18: Recreational Marijuana Petition Grows Very Near To Goal

“We will expedite this request in order to give clarity to the Department of Health on how to address this legal challenge,” Attorney General Hunter said. “The review will be thoughtful, thorough and transparent. We will publicly release the findings and recommendations provided to Mr. Bates when completed, hopefully by the end of the week.

