Oklahoma AG Mike Hunter Says His Office Will Review Legal Challenge To SQ788 Rules

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter tweeted Monday that his office will reviews the legal challenge to the Oklahoma Department of Health's rules on SQ 788, regarding medical marijuana.

"Our review will be thoughtful, thorough & transparent. We will publicly release the findings provided to Tom Bates when completed, hopefully by the end of the week," Hunter said in the tweet.

The attorney general’s response comes after a letter from ODH Interim Commissioner Tom Bates requested counsel from the Attorney General’s Office on ‘how best to proceed with the defense of this action’.

"We will expedite this request in order to give clarity to the Department of Health on how to address this legal challenge," Attorney General Hunter said.