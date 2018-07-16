Court: Drug users can be jailed for relapsing on probation

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

The Justice Department announced charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential election

Authorities say an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper dragged for a mile by a suspect fleeing at high speed from a traffic stop has escaped with minor injuries

President Donald Trump's persistence in pursuing friendly ties with Vladimir Putin has highlighted a growing disconnect within his administration over Russia policy

A 6-year-old girl from El Salvador who became a face of the Trump administration's practice of separating immigrant families at the border has been reunited with her mother

Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organization

Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyers

The Trump administration has quietly made it harder for Central Americans fleeing gangs, drug smugglers and domestic violence to qualify for asylum in the United States.

The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border.

The historic South Carolina church where nine black worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims.

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 19, 2015, file photo, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. lead a crowd of people in prayer outside the Emanuel AME Church, after a memorial service for the nine people killed by Dylan...

Billionaires are influencing state education policy by giving money to state-level charter support organizations to sustain, defend and expand the charter schools movement across the country.

"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.

An Iowa law approved this spring in the Republican-controlled Legislature would allow the conservative and politically powerful Iowa Farm Bureau to offer health plans that skirt requirements of the Affordable Care Act.

(Rodney White/The Des Moines Register via AP). In this April 2, 2018 photo, Gov. Kim Reynolds prepares to sign a bill allowing unregulated health plans at the Iowa Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. The Iowa law approved this spring in the Republican-cont...

FDA warns of fake letters sent to consumers who tried to buy drugs online or by phone; may be part of a scam to get money.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2015, file photo shows the Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md. The FDA said Thursday, July 12, 2018, it plans to more aggressively fight the persistent medication shortages t...

US regulators approve 1st treatment for smallpox in case the long-gone disease is used in terror attack.

(Fred Murphy/CDC via AP). This 1975 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a cluster of smallpox viruses. On Friday, July 13, 2018, U.S. regulators announced the approval of the first treatment for small...

Massachusetts' highest court has upheld the authority of judges to order people with addiction to stay drug free as a condition of probation.

By BOB SALSBERG and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER



BOSTON (AP) - In a case that has attracted national attention, Massachusetts' highest court ruled Monday that judges in the state have the authority to order people to remain drug free as a condition of probation and under some circumstances order a defendant jailed for violating the drug-free requirement.

The Supreme Judicial Court ruled unanimously that such a requirement does not violate the constitutional rights of people with substance use disorder or unfairly penalize them because of a medical condition beyond their control.

The court ruled in the case of Julie Eldred, who was jailed in 2016 after she tested positive for the powerful opioid fentanyl days into her probation on larceny charges. Eldred, who has severe substance use disorder, spent more than a week in jail after relapsing until her lawyer could find a bed for her at a treatment facility.

Eldred's lawyer argued before the high court in October that her client's substance use disorder made her powerless to control her desire to use drugs, and that jailing her effectively criminalized relapse - which often happens in the recovery process.

But the justices said the defendant's claims were based partly on untested science.

"Nor do we agree with the defendant that the requirement of remaining drug free is an outdated moral judgment about an individual's addiction," wrote Associate Justice Barbara Lenk. "The judge here did not abuse her discretion by imposing the special condition of probation requiring the defendant to remain drug free."

The court called the actions of two district court judges and the state probation department "exemplary." The justices noted that Eldred had admitted to police that she had stolen to support her drug habit.

Most addiction specialists - including groups such as the National Institute on Drug Abuse and American Society of Addiction Medicine - view substance use disorder as a brain disease that interferes with a person's ability to control his or her desire to use drugs.

Eldred was charged with larceny for stealing jewelry and sentenced to one year of probation, which allows people to avoid jail or prison if they meet certain conditions. She was receiving outpatient treatment when she relapsed. She violated no other conditions of her probation when she was sent to jail, where she received no treatment.

Eldred's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ordering defendants to remain drug free as a condition of probation is a common practice nationwide, and observers said a ruling for Eldred would have had big implications in Massachusetts and across the country.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey's office had urged the court to uphold the practice, arguing that it can help people who are battling addiction and lower incarceration rates.

"Taking away the ability to impose the condition and to have those consequences and that aspect of accountability available when sentencing someone with substance use disorder can actually have a negative impact," Assistant Attorney General Maria Granik told the court in oral arguments last fall.

