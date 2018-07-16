ACLU asks judge to slow deportations of reunified families

Monday, July 16 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-07-16 16:17:37 GMT
(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 19, 2015, file photo, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. lead a crowd of people in prayer outside the Emanuel AME Church, after a memorial service for the nine people killed by Dylan...
The historic South Carolina church where nine black worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims.More >>
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, packages ride on a conveyor system at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon's Prime Day starts July 16, 2018, and will be six hours longer than last year's and will ...
Amazon is extending its annual "Prime Day" promotion to 36 hours this year and will try to lure more deal-seekers to the aisles of Whole Foods.More >>
Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting of two police officers in Kansas City, Missouri. Police spokesman Jacob Becchina said Sunday that the officers' conditions aren't available.More >>
(Andrew Kuhn /The Merced Sun-Star via AP). Crews battle the Ferguson Fire along steep terrain behind the Redbud Lodge along Highway 140 near El Portal in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 14, 2018.
A wildfire that killed a California firefighter has grown quickly and forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park.More >>
After years without a new contract, the Washington Metro's largest union has overwhelmingly authorized a strike, just as thousands of tourists arrive in the nation's capital for this week's Major League Baseball...More >>
Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organization
SAN DIEGO (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border.
The ACLU says in a court filing Monday that its request is a response to "persistent and increasing rumors ... that mass deportations may be carried out imminently and immediately upon reunification."
If the judge wants to hear more from the administration before ruling, the ACLU asks for a temporary halt to deportations.
U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego said late Friday that he was having second thoughts about whether the government was acting in good faith. He was responding to an administration plan to reunite more than 2,500 children ages 5 and older by July 26.
