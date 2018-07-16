EMSA Gives Medal Of Honor To News 9 Intern For Saving Child's Life

One of News 9's interns was formally declared a hero.

This all because she helped save a little boy from nearly drowning. We told you about our intern Lauren Fox and her heroic actions a few weeks ago.

But now she's waking up with some hardware in honor of helping to save a life. If you don't remember, Fox was at a pool over Father's Day weekend and helped direct her mom through pediatric CPR.

This skill was one she recently learned while out on a story with News 9's Jessi Mitchell. Because of her actions, EMSA gave Fox the "Everyday Hero Award".

She had no clue she was getting the honor and said to this day she doesn't feel like a hero. Fox said she thinks most people in her position would have at least done something.

"It's so crazy that you would do this for me and make me feel so special because I don't feel like a hero. I know I pulled him out and helped him but I think anyone in that situation would have at least pulled him out," Lauren said.

The EMSA director said the award is well deserved and one of the best parts of the job.

"To be able to give an Everyday Hero Award, it just makes you feel good and that's why we're here," said John Graham, Director of EMSA.

Fox is an OU Journalism student and said seeing the impact of stories and shadowing reporters like Jessi has inspired her even more.